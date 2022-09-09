ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

What do you get for increased property tax?: Letters to the Editor

 6 days ago
What do you get for increased property tax?

What do El Pasoans get for property tax increase was a great headline. The answer is simple, the bill!

Yet, Trawood from George Dieter to Yarbrough looks like and feels like you are on a California Faultline. The road is horrible, and those cracks keep getting filled with that famous Duncan Hines Chocolate Frosting they use for potholes. As soon as it rains, the cracks and potholes are back.

Recently we divested ourselves of some commercial property, let the youngsters deal with the tax increases, they said. Good Luck, kiddies. Put that on Instagram and Facebook.

Michael Sanchez

East El Paso

High praise for Las Palmas Hospital, 5 North

Dear staff of 5 North, Las Palmas Hospital,Thank you immensely. Not only did you save my life, but you also changed my attitude towards hospitals from a scary place to be avoided at all costs to a welcoming place where I was treated like royalty. I was a guest at section 5 North from Aug. 1-15. While there, everyone I met, the cleaning crew, Techs, LPNs, RNs, PTs, doctors, and many other specialists, treated me with loving kindness. I deeply appreciate what good care you took of me, and I cannot thank you enough.

Judy Ackerman

Central El Paso

Rock vs. windshield, some preparedness tips

Companies like Jobe and GCC provide the material to support El Paso’s growth. There are countless rock and cement trucks on the roads, which can be hazardous. I recently received damage to my vehicle’s windshield caused by a large falling rock. Because I was not prepared, I was left to fend for myself to fix the damage. Here are some pointers so you can avoid the same fate.Follow that truck.The company operating the truck requires a tag number for all claims. With the tag information, they can confirm whether their truck was where you say it was. So, follow that truck until you can safely write down or take a picture of the tag number.Lower your insurance deductible.I paid for the repairs out of pocket because my deductible was set at $500, and my windshield only cost $448. Lowering your deductible will potentially raise your monthly insurance premium, so do some research before you decide.Get a dashcam.Had I been using a dashcam, I would have had undeniable proof that their truck caused damage to my vehicle, and maybe the company would have approved my claim. Amazon has dashcams listed ranging from $20 to over $600. Just remember, you get what you pay for and cheaper is not always better.Hope this helps!

David Cyr

Northeast El Paso

