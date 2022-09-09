Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Looking Ahead: Reading Women
Manchester United women were set to start their 2022/23 FA Women’s Super League campaign in front of a large crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday, but football was postponed “as a mark of respect” to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing. Now they will begin their...
SB Nation
Paul Ince Slams Reading’s Performance In Dire Sunderland Defeat
A disappointing evening at the SCL Stadium saw the Royals lose 3-0 against Sunderland. In what was a quiet first half, Sunderland ended up going into the break 2-0 up with a brace from Patrick Roberts. Jack Clarke scored their third in the second half. Reading remain fourth in the table but Paul Ince said it was the kick up the backside that we needed. He spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.
SB Nation
Brazilian club Santos snub Chelsea purchasing approach — report
It seems Brazil are (somewhat) catching up to football professionalism with the introduction of SAFs, i.e., public limited football clubs/companies, with a few early cases of success (e.g., Cruzeiro) and some not-so-successful ones (e.g., Botafogo). While there already were some SAFs in Brazilian football over the last 20+ years, none were as big as the two aforementioned clubs which were purchased by Ronaldo (yes, that one) and American businessman John Textor, respectively.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Dire Defeat To Sunderland
As hitherto unseen at home this season, Reading turned in an absolute horror-show performance at the hands of promoted Sunderland. A team who reportedly had no full backs and only one fit striker (and no fit strikers by the end of the game, either) ripped Reading apart at will. Whatever...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches resume!. Manchester City are facing a Dortmund side who are looking for a result. Time and Date: Wednesday 14 September 2022, with kick-off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Daniele Orsato ITA. Assistant referees Ciro Carbone...
SB Nation
Kepa Arrizabalaga ‘happy to stay’ at Chelsea following summer exit rumours
With Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy first losing form, then fitness, and so being forced out of contention early in the current season, Kepa Arrizabalaga was asked to step up and fill in the big shoes from one of our 2021 Champions League heroes. The Spaniard has done well thus far even though our defence has not been up to par.
SB Nation
Chelsea rumors: Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leão, Édouard Mendy, Ethan Ampadu latest
Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United has led to some speculation over his future. His current deal runs only through the end of the season, although United do have the option to extend it by another year. Rashford was incessantly linked with PSG during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and while unsurprisingly nothing transpired there, the situation could become much more interesting next summer.
SB Nation
Manchester City: Opposition Intel
A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to host the Yellow Wall. A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to travel to Spain. A quick chat with the opposition as City prepare to travel to Villa Park. By CITYZENDuck September 2. A quick chat with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Harvey Elliott On Liverpool’s “Big Improvement” Against Ajax
Liverpool started the 2022-23 season generally playing well if not exceptionally but failing to get results. Then their play started to fall off, aligning with those poor results. After six Premier League rounds and their first Champions League tie, they looked in trouble. In their second Champions League tie, they...
SB Nation
Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling called up to England national team
The weird times in which we are in make it so a World Cup taking place in December instead of mid-year is not that much of an oddity. Nevertheless, that is the world we live in with the upcoming international break this month being the last before 32 national teams battle each other in Qatar for football’s most important trophy.
SB Nation
WATCH: Raheem Sterling scores first goal of Potter’s Chelsea reign, against Salzburg!
Chelsea have been knocking on the door all first half, creating a bunch of half chances. Blues' persistence is rewarded in the second half as Reece James passes to Mason Mount running on the right side. Mount's perfectly timed cross finds Sterling on the left who makes no mistake in putting the ball in the back of the net. 1-0 Chelsea!
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Dortmund Build Up, Prem Resumes, Akanji Interview, and More...
The Premier League is back this weekend, but first Manchester City face Champions League foe Borussia Dortmund. Sky Blue News is back to bring you all the latest. How Manchester City could line up against Borussia Dortmund - Ben Knapton - Sports Mole. Sports Mole previews the possible squad sheet...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. RB Salzburg, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea are back for a brief 90 minutes before taking a break for another two weeks, and it could be quite a momentous occasion, with Graham Potter taking charge of his first game as Chelsea head coach — and his first ever Champions League match. But despite all that...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
U.K.・
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Will Host Chelsea Sunday In Earlier Time Slot
The wait is finally almost over for the Liverpool FC Women for their first match back in the top flight. Their WSL season opener away to Reading was postponed after all matches were put on hold due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. There were concerns that matches for this...
SB Nation
Potter disappointed with result, not disappointed by Chelsea’s play and effort
There may be a different name on the manager’s door at Chelsea this week, but there wasn’t much different in terms of what we saw on the pitch at Chelsea today. (The biggest disappointment in that is possibly that none of it was all that surprising...) Graham Potter’s...
SB Nation
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson on Death of Queen Elizabeth Ahead of Ajax
Liverpool have for many years had a difficult relationship with the English establishment. From calls for the city to undergo a “managed decline” to the Hillsborough cover-up, many have with some justification felt targeted by those with power in the country. Chants mocking poverty and dead Liverpool supporters...
SB Nation
Four Youngsters Included in Liverpool’s PL Squad
Liverpool FC’s squad for the Premier League has been finalised, with 23 out 25 players submitted. Liverpool, of course, has a ton of under-21 players who don’t have to be registered to play, which may explain the vacancies. This will also allow Liverpool to bring in another player in the winter transfer window, possibly two if one is homegrown and the club feels like lighting money on fire in a January transfer for an English player.
SB Nation
Sporting CP vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur are back in action after what feels like (for this season) an eternity. Why, they got a WHOLE WEEK in between matches, and all it took was the death of a 96-year old monarch! Spurs are in Lisbon today to face Sporting CP. From a narrative perspective there’s plenty of it — Sporting is the club where Eric Dier spent his formative years and from where Tottenham purchased him in 2015. Sporting is also the current home of Tottenham academy player “mini-Messi” Marcus Edwards, who has been playing extremely well this season. Just last week, Edwards had a goal and assist in Sporting’s win at Eintracht Frankfurt. I’m certain he’s hoping to do the same against the club that cut him loose a few years ago.
SB Nation
Sporting 2-0 Tottenham: Four Things we Learned in Lisbon
Well, that wasn’t fun. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Portugal to face Sporting SC on Tuesday with a chance to take a pretty commanding grasp of Champions League Group D. After their scheduled match against Manchester City was postponed at the weekend, they even had a few extra days to prepare and head coach Antonio Conte was able to name what he thinks is his current first choice XI without rotation.
Comments / 0