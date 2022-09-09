ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven's Thomson faces challenges ahead of Lakeland football game

By Robert Magobet, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyxOK_0hoRaUUB00

James Thomson and his Winter Haven football squad are facing some very daunting tasks.

On Friday, the first-year head football Winter Haven coach and his Blue Devils will take on highly touted Lakeland High School at 7:30 p.m. at Bryant Stadium.

But there is another challenge.

Thomson is about to face this caliber of a team while missing a practice for the first time since he’s been a head football coach: Thomson began coaching high school football in Florida in 2004. The once Orlando Dr. Phillips football star went on to play at Weber State in Utah, the College of the Canyons in California and the National Indoor Football League before becoming a successful high school coach in Georgia for nearly two decades.

During all that favorable coaching experience, he never missed a game, but the new Winter Haven head coach has been in Georgia, where his wife gave birth to a healthy baby boy this past week, which, consequently, made him miss a practice. On Wednesday, the Thomsons traveled back to Winter Haven to gear up for the Dreadnaughts, but the Blue Devil coach admitted that it's been difficult to be away from the team.

“…The difficulty was we had to deliver in Atlanta … and I was away, and it wasn’t like I can leave the hospital, go to practice and come back; we were in Georgia. That was what made it difficult; it was hard for me not just being around...,” Thomson said. “But like I said, I’m back now. It’s time to get to work.”

Winter Haven looks to build on positives, clean up mistakes ahead of Lakeland

The Blue Devils rose to the occasion in Week 2, blowing out Lake Region by a score of 29-0. On the surface level and score-wise, everything went right for Winter Haven, including running back Alfred Smothers rushing the rock 19 times for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Complementing Smothers was starting quarterback Joseph Tarver, who was 6 of 9 for 95 yards, producing a rushing and a passing touchdown.

On defense, linebacker Guissean Mirtil made plays all over the field, helping to produce Winter Haven’s first shut-out win since Oct. 23, 2020, vs. George Jenkins — a game the Blue Devils won 46-0.

All of the good offensive highlights help Winter Haven average 232.8 yards rushing a game with 28 touchdowns and 117.8 yards passing a game with seven touchdowns.

Still, in a game in which the score overshadowed the early jitters, the first drives of both teams stalled because of penalties. And even before Winter Haven’s first score, the Blue Devils could have scored earlier. Smothers was running the Blue Devils down the field, racking up 67 yards on the first drive, but he fumbled the ball on the Lake Region 6-yard line.

Thomson said he knows his team will need to be better facing an all-time coach in Bill Castle and his stacked roster of Lakeland players.

“We’ve got to continue to just improve. We got to play a complete game, and I still don’t think we’ve done that yet,” Thomson said. "I think it’s the little things (we can get better at) — just being more consistent. There’s flashes of good plays, and then there’s plays where we aren't supposed to be, so just getting more consistent is what I’m looking for.”

Lakeland to use formula in upcoming game

Consistency is what will be needed vs. a Lakeland team that has a good shot to make a deep playoff run, once more, and potentially win another state title for the first time since 2018.

Lakeland last week trounced Clearwater by a score of 42-6.

After being down by six points early, the Dreadnaughts scored 42 unanswered points thanks to running back D’Marius Rucker’s 101 yards and three touchdowns.

But it wasn’t just up-the-gut runs. Lakeland had some trickery plays as displayed by wide-out Daidren Zipperier, who hit wideout Tyler Williams on a 40-yard scoring touchdown, which gave Lakeland the lead early in the first quarter.

Polk County's best high school football team registered 382 yards of total offense last week.

Winter Haven will look to neutralize Lakeland’s strong suits and play complimentary football, while Lakeland will likely make adjustments when facing its new opponent come Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Winter Haven's Thomson faces challenges ahead of Lakeland football game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Florida Man Who Got Arm Bitten Off By Alligator and Survived in Swamp Gives Wild Interview

A Florida man is opening up about a recent nightmarish alligator attack that resulted in the loss of one of his arms. After a gator bit Eric Merda’s arm off while swimming in Lake Manatee, he spent three exhausting days on the swamp with one arm, Tampa’s WTSP reports. There have been at least a half-dozen gator attacks in the Tampa Bay region this season, the most recent of which involved a 77-year-old woman over Labor Day weekend. Merda is one of those fortunate individuals who were able to share his experience.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Winter Haven, FL
Sports
State
California State
City
Winter Haven, FL
Lakeland, FL
Football
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Education
State
Georgia State
Lakeland, FL
Sports
City
Clearwater, FL
Lakeland, FL
Education
State
Utah State
spacecoastdaily.com

Man Survives 3 Days in Swamp After Alligator Grabbed His Arm in Florida Lake and Snapped it Off

FOX NEWS – A Florida man who says he was attacked by an alligator is in good spirits despite losing an arm and finding himself stranded in a swamp for three days. Eric Merda, 43, says he had just finished an irrigation job in July in Parrish, Florida when he decided to stop at Lake Manatee Fish Camp to throw away trash which resulted in him getting lost in the woods, WTVT-TV reported.
PARRISH, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Williams
995qyk.com

$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different

Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lakeland High School
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if Reelected

“Our mission in 2022 is to keep the state of Florida free,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during his campaign speech in Dover yesterday. He reminded everyone to avoid taking anything for granted and to understand that freedom is something we should fight for in a variety of ways. We live in a time when we have to learn how to appreciate things we take for granted, like free speech and fundamental liberties of American life.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wild941.com

Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera

One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don’t let anyone get you to this point. It’s better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
TAMPA, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy