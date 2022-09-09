Winter Haven's Thomson faces challenges ahead of Lakeland football game

James Thomson and his Winter Haven football squad are facing some very daunting tasks.

On Friday, the first-year head football Winter Haven coach and his Blue Devils will take on highly touted Lakeland High School at 7:30 p.m. at Bryant Stadium.

But there is another challenge.

Thomson is about to face this caliber of a team while missing a practice for the first time since he’s been a head football coach: Thomson began coaching high school football in Florida in 2004. The once Orlando Dr. Phillips football star went on to play at Weber State in Utah, the College of the Canyons in California and the National Indoor Football League before becoming a successful high school coach in Georgia for nearly two decades.

During all that favorable coaching experience, he never missed a game, but the new Winter Haven head coach has been in Georgia, where his wife gave birth to a healthy baby boy this past week, which, consequently, made him miss a practice. On Wednesday, the Thomsons traveled back to Winter Haven to gear up for the Dreadnaughts, but the Blue Devil coach admitted that it's been difficult to be away from the team.

“…The difficulty was we had to deliver in Atlanta … and I was away, and it wasn’t like I can leave the hospital, go to practice and come back; we were in Georgia. That was what made it difficult; it was hard for me not just being around...,” Thomson said. “But like I said, I’m back now. It’s time to get to work.”

Winter Haven looks to build on positives, clean up mistakes ahead of Lakeland

The Blue Devils rose to the occasion in Week 2, blowing out Lake Region by a score of 29-0. On the surface level and score-wise, everything went right for Winter Haven, including running back Alfred Smothers rushing the rock 19 times for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Complementing Smothers was starting quarterback Joseph Tarver, who was 6 of 9 for 95 yards, producing a rushing and a passing touchdown.

On defense, linebacker Guissean Mirtil made plays all over the field, helping to produce Winter Haven’s first shut-out win since Oct. 23, 2020, vs. George Jenkins — a game the Blue Devils won 46-0.

All of the good offensive highlights help Winter Haven average 232.8 yards rushing a game with 28 touchdowns and 117.8 yards passing a game with seven touchdowns.

Still, in a game in which the score overshadowed the early jitters, the first drives of both teams stalled because of penalties. And even before Winter Haven’s first score, the Blue Devils could have scored earlier. Smothers was running the Blue Devils down the field, racking up 67 yards on the first drive, but he fumbled the ball on the Lake Region 6-yard line.

Thomson said he knows his team will need to be better facing an all-time coach in Bill Castle and his stacked roster of Lakeland players.

“We’ve got to continue to just improve. We got to play a complete game, and I still don’t think we’ve done that yet,” Thomson said. "I think it’s the little things (we can get better at) — just being more consistent. There’s flashes of good plays, and then there’s plays where we aren't supposed to be, so just getting more consistent is what I’m looking for.”

Lakeland to use formula in upcoming game

Consistency is what will be needed vs. a Lakeland team that has a good shot to make a deep playoff run, once more, and potentially win another state title for the first time since 2018.

Lakeland last week trounced Clearwater by a score of 42-6.

After being down by six points early, the Dreadnaughts scored 42 unanswered points thanks to running back D’Marius Rucker’s 101 yards and three touchdowns.

But it wasn’t just up-the-gut runs. Lakeland had some trickery plays as displayed by wide-out Daidren Zipperier, who hit wideout Tyler Williams on a 40-yard scoring touchdown, which gave Lakeland the lead early in the first quarter.

Polk County's best high school football team registered 382 yards of total offense last week.

Winter Haven will look to neutralize Lakeland’s strong suits and play complimentary football, while Lakeland will likely make adjustments when facing its new opponent come Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Winter Haven's Thomson faces challenges ahead of Lakeland football game