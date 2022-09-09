ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

How to watch LSU football vs. Southern on TV, live stream

By Whitney Prislac, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 6 days ago

LSU football is looking for revival after their 2022 season opener loss last week. The Tigers will play Southern on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT) at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Brian Kelly is ready to bring the heat, Kelly was brought in from Notre Dame to help recover after last seasons rough ending. But Kelly isn't laying the blame on the players, he's taking it up to coaches to do better ahead of home opener against Southern.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Saturday's game.

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 10

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Commentators: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodger, Cole Cubelic

Online live stream: SEC Network

Online radio broadcast: LSU Sports Radio

Brian Kelly press conference: Going over season opener loss

LSU football: Malik Nabers to stay after two muffed kicks

Injuries: Kelly confirms Maason Smith tears ACL

Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach. Eric Dooley is the Southern head football coach.

Whitney Prislac is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @whitneyprislac .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: How to watch LSU football vs. Southern on TV, live stream

