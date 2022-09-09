LSU football is looking for revival after their 2022 season opener loss last week. The Tigers will play Southern on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT) at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Brian Kelly is ready to bring the heat, Kelly was brought in from Notre Dame to help recover after last seasons rough ending. But Kelly isn't laying the blame on the players, he's taking it up to coaches to do better ahead of home opener against Southern.

How to watch LSU football vs. Southern on TV, live stream

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 10

Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Commentators: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodger, Cole Cubelic

Online live stream: SEC Network

Online radio broadcast: LSU Sports Radio

Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach. Eric Dooley is the Southern head football coach.

