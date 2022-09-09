Longhorns shut out Pampa to highlight Homecoming week festivities

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

NON-DISTRICT

CAPROCK 20, PAMPA 0

Caprock defeated Pampa 20-0 at Dick Bivins Stadium on Thursday night behind an outstanding defensive performance and a balanced offensive attack.

What this game means: The Longhorns move to 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Caprock played an outstanding game on defense by forcing six turnovers, with a seventh coming on special teams, and the program notched its first shutout win since a 34-0 victory over Palo Duro in 2010. The relentless and quick Longhorn defense has allowed 10 points through the first 12 quarters of the 2022 season. Pampa falls to 2-1 following a difficult offensivenight and will to get better for its next contest.

Thursday's highlights: The Caprock defense forced six turnovers with three interceptions coming from three different players as well as a trio of forced fumbles. Senior linebacker Damian Avila picked off an ill-advised pass by Pampa quarterback Michael Campos late in the first quarter, senior defensive back Corbin Garza intercepted Campos in the second quarter and senior defensive back Edyson Black came up with the last INT early in the fourth. Caprock's last score of the game came when senior linebacker Aundre Reyes burst through the line for a forced fumble sack that was recovered in the end zone by junior defensive back Demario Cordova . Caprock junior quarterback Lleyton Brown delivered a 16-yard touchdown strike to junior wideout Kadrian Hernandez coming across the middle of the end zone for the Longhorns' lone offensive touchdown.

Thursday's stars: The entire Caprock defense showed its grit and unabated attitude on defense with a full 48 minutes of domination. The unit allowed 150 total yards in the game while the secondary allowed Campos to complete just 6-of-21 passes (28.6%). Offensively, junior running back Zayden Ramirez totaled 93 yards on 14 carries before leaving with an injury. He was replaced by senior Abdulai Dorley, who ran nine times for 69 yards to help the Longhorns close out the win. Brown was an efficient 15-of-23 for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Caprock coach Dan Sherwood on his team's defensive performance: "We did a good job with run defense. Give credit to Pampa, they know how to run the football and are coming off an almost 300-yard rusher next week. For us to find a way to shut that down was very good. We got hands on the ball, made plays on the ball when it was in the air and that's something we haven't had in the past. I'm glad to see that but we've got to capitalize better off that."

Sherwood on his team's mindset after win: "This team is dissatisfied with it and they want to do more. They want to be more and they want to accomplish more. They're a fantastic group of kids."

Caprock linebacker Aundre Reyes on team defense: "A lot of our success goes back to practice and just the little details. We've been really well disciplined and that starts with Coach Jacks (defensive coordinator Robert Soleyjacks). A lot of credit needs to go to him just for everything he does. All the plays he calls and the way he motivates us. At halftime, he really emphasized just focusing in and answering the bell and playing for one another."

Pampa coach Cody Robinson on his team's performance: "I'm proud of my players. We always expect to win. It's not the outcome we want but there's a lot to build on. This is a game where we can look at the aggressive mistakes that we are making and not what we're allowing the other team to do. I love playing against coach Sherwood's teams because they're always going to be hard-nosed and physical. That's a really good Caprock team that we went toe-to-toe with and I'm proud of that."

Up next: Caprock will take a short trip south to face Canyon in a 7 p.m. Sept. 15 road game. Pampa will play its second home game of the year, hosting the District 4-4A Division I Decatur Eagles at 7 p.m. Sept. 16.

Pampa 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Caprock 3 7 3 7 -- 20

Scoring summary

First Quarter

CAP – Joel Gijon 34 field goal; 8:27

Second Quarter

CAP – Lleyton Brown 16 pass to Kadrian Hernandez (Joel Gijon kick); 5:04

Third Quarter

CAP – Joel Gijon 24 field goal; 3:08

Fourth Quarter

CAP – Demario Cordova fumble recovery in end zone (Joel Gijon kick); 2:17

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Caprock: Zayden Ramirez 14-93, Abdulai Dorley 9-69, Jamel Acosta-Lewis 8-20, Lleyton Brown 5-2, Edyson Black 2-4, Kadrian Hernandez 2-(-7), Zy'quavion Smith 1-(-5), Bowen Davis 1-(-5). Pampa: Max Neff 16-79, Michael Campos 14-31, Justin Martinez 1-(-5).

Passing – Caprock: Lleyton Brown 15-23-0-125, Bowen Davis 0-1-0-0. Pampa: Michael Campos: 6-21-3-45.

Receiving – Caprock: Jaydis Ortega 6-38, Aden Ramirez 3-2, Jaden Aguero 2-37, Kadrian Hernandez 2-16, Carlos Gonzalez 1-28, Richard Davila 1-4. Pampa: Justin Martinez 2-6, Logan Ruth 1-32, Pedro Hernandez 1-5, Tayte Kidd 1-5, Max Neff 1-(-3).

