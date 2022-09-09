Amarillo City Council approves lower property tax rate and new budget

The Amarillo City Council approved and ratified its 2022/2023 property tax rate and budget in a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

The council voted 4-0, with council member Eddy Sauer absent, to approve a new tax rate of property taxes to be increased by 2.3% at a tax rate of $0.40628. The lower rate had been initially discussed during a first hearing at a special meeting held Tuesday.

As previously reported by the Globe-News, the 2021 tax rate of $0.44334 leaves a $4 per month increase on a $100,000 home. The adjusted rate of $0.40628 in comparison to the 2021 tax rate leaves a $3 per month decrease in monthly payment for a $100,000 home.

This decrease can be seen in comparison to other similar sized cities throughout the state. As noted during the meeting, the new property tax rate places Amarillo at the second lowest rate when compared to the 2021/2022 tax rate of 16 other Texas cities comparable to Amarillo's size. Within the comparison including eight cities larger and eight cities smaller than the city of Amarillo, the new proposed tax rate came in $0.161 less than the overall average of $0.567.

During Thursday's meeting, the city council also approved the proposed budget for the upcoming year, resulting in an expected total budget for the 2022/23 fiscal year at $490.8 million. The new budget is expected to be a $71.3 million increase from its current 2021/22 approved budget of $419.5 million.

According to Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs, some highlights of the city's budget include the changes made to include inflation costs of fuel, material and utilities; the adding of a cash funding for a 14th fire station, which includes 15 new staff members and a new district fire chief; the addition of four new police officers (two for the school district and two for the city), their equipment and vehicles; maintenance of the athletic field and City Hall; funding for neighborhood plans; and additional pay adjustments and incentives for city employees.

With the approved tax rate of 0.40628, the estimated revenue budget is $455.4 million for the 2022/23 fiscal year. This configuration includes the $400.4 million of the current year's city revenue approved for the budget, with $55 million in additional revenue identified.