ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas recruiting notebook: Many Longhorns were once recruited by Alabama, too

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jcjc1_0hoRa9HP00

After Texas opened its season with a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe, the attention quickly turned to this weekend's showdown with No. 1 Alabama.

Senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was asked after the ULM game what he would tell his younger teammates about the Crimson Tide in advance of a game of this magnitude. He said the Longhorns need to believe that the Crimson Tide are their peers.

"I mean, Bama recruited most of the guys that came here as well," Overshown said. "Like, look at it is like this is your opportunity to go against that recruiting class that you came in with. They recruit just as hard as we do. They get those five-star, four-star players just like we do."

Overshown would know. It wasn't too long ago that he was a four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting cycle. He was offered a scholarship by both Texas and Alabama.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Alabama and Texas chase the same prospects. Alabama had the nation's No. 2 class and Texas the No. 5 class for the 2022 cycle. Between 2018 and 2021, the Crimson Tide's classes were Nos. 5, 1, 2 and 1 in 247Sports' composite rankings. Texas' classes in those syears were No. 3, 3, 8 and 15.

According to 247Sports, 16 of the 28 players who signed with the Longhorns also had received an offer from the Crimson Tide. That included defensive lineman Justice Finkley, who hails from Alabama.

Meanwhile, 11 of Alabama's 25 signees also had received offers from Texas. That includes running back Jamarion Miller, who was committed to Texas for nearly five months before he flipped.

Currently, Alabama's 2023 class is No. 1 in the country; Texas', with 22 players, is No. 2. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is among the 10 UT pledges who also have received offers from the Crimson Tide. Manning also reportedly visited Alabama this summer.

Texas has extended scholarship offers to nine of Alabama's 21 pledges.

Make a pick, get a pick: Texas added a third commitment to its 2024 class last week. Houston Clear Lake athlete Hunter Moddon joined a class that already includes Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen and Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Moddon committed last Friday. Later that night, he intercepted a pass in Clear Lake's game against Angleton. He's a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 18 athlete prospect.

Using football to recruit for volleyball: Last week, Texas volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott was asked if he uses football games as a recruiting tool. He described those Saturdays in which his volleyball team is in town and the football team has a home game as "a big draw, obviously."

"It gets every dad interested in coming to a visit," Elliott joked, adding that "the atmosphere is great. I try to tell our recruits they're not Logan Eggleston the volleyball player, they're Logan Eggleston that loves volleyball. For that, they need to be able to have some mental health and things that they enjoy doing, and Texas offers that."

Texas has five current high school commitments, and Westlake junior libero Reese Emerick is also a future Longhorn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Angleton, TX
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Westlake, TX
City
Aledo, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Daingerfield, TX
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Recruiting#Notebook#American Football#College Football#Nos#Signees
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy