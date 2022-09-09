ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

By Robb Hibbard, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwEFP_0hoRa7Vx00

The Texas Longhorns will face NCAA football No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Texas enters the game after a season-opening 52-10 rout of the University of Louisiana at Monroe in Austin Sept. 3.

Bohls: Heisman royalty returns to Darrell Royal's place once again

The Longhorns enjoyed a dominant night in all three phases of the game, making plays on offense, defense and special teams.

The Crimson Tide kicked off their season with a 55-0 win over Utah State Sept. 3. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is famously 24-2 all-time against former assistants — and Steve Sarkisian is a former Saban assistant.

Bohls: As No. 1 Alabama looms, respectful Longhorns say no evil, see no evil ...

Texas and Alabama haven't met since the 2009 BCS national championship game in Pasadena.

How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Golden: Sark, Horns have a puncher's chance against top-ranked Tide

Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin

TV: Fox

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Danny Davis and Richard Tijerina of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
KVUE

Hot weather in the forecast as Texas hosts Alabama

It's going to be toasty at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday as Texas hosts Alabama. Be sure to stay hydrated and remember the sunscreen if you're heading to the game!. Tailgating weather looks fantastic in the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of...
AUSTIN, TX
msn.com

Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
BESSEMER, AL
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy