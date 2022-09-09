How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Texas Longhorns will face NCAA football No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Texas enters the game after a season-opening 52-10 rout of the University of Louisiana at Monroe in Austin Sept. 3.

The Longhorns enjoyed a dominant night in all three phases of the game, making plays on offense, defense and special teams.

The Crimson Tide kicked off their season with a 55-0 win over Utah State Sept. 3. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is famously 24-2 all-time against former assistants — and Steve Sarkisian is a former Saban assistant.

Texas and Alabama haven't met since the 2009 BCS national championship game in Pasadena.

How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin

TV: Fox

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Danny Davis and Richard Tijerina of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.