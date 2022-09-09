ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Harry boards plane at Aberdeen Airport after Queen Elizabeth’s death

By drussellnyp
 6 days ago

Prince Harry boarded a plane at Aberdeen Airport on Friday morning, making him the first member of the royal family to leave Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

He is reportedly taking a British Airways flight and was escorted to the plane by airport staff after it was originally believed he would take a private jet.

Prince Harry is spotted before he boards his flight in Scotland at Aberdeen Airport on Sept. 9, 2022.
Harry did not make it to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother before she died at the age of 96.

Meghan Markle didn’t join Prince Harry at Balmoral ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing because she may have feared she wouldn’t be “warmly welcomed” by the royal family.

Britain’s Prince Harry, left, walks on the tarmac before boarding a plane to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry is reportedly taking a British Airways flight to London on Sept. 9, 2022.
While initial reports stated that the Duchess of Sussex would join the redheaded royal in Scotland, Page Six later confirmed that she didn’t make the trip with him.

He and Meghan Markle did not appear publicly at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. They did introduce their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, to the Queen in a closed-door meeting.

Happy cat
6d ago

I can't help but feel Harry has lost the last anchor to his family with the queens passing. I also fear the Markles will increase their attacks even more viciously now with his hated stepmom being made queen consort.

