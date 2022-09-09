Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Three people arrested for alleged roles in Stanton County vehicle theft
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Three people are in custody in connection to a northeast Nebraska car theft. On Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle being stolen from a street in Woodland Park after it was left unattended, according to Sheriff Mike Unger. An investigation into the...
klkntv.com
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
albionnewsonline.com
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
norfolkneradio.com
Antelope County crash leaves State Trooper injured
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper sustained nonlife-threatening injuries in a crash on Friday in Antelope County. The Norfolk Daily News reports that at about 7:30 p.m., a trooper had completed a traffic stop on Highway 20 in Antelope County and was attempting to travel to another call, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol. The trooper was then involved in a two-vehicle crash.
News Channel Nebraska
Boone County third-grade girl found
ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
norfolkneradio.com
Man Arrested After Traffic Stop For Fake License Plate
A Norfolk Police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday on a license plate violation. The Nebraska plate had a homemade, blue colored renewal tag with a hand written number on it. The plate did not belong to that vehicle. The officer spoke with the...
norfolkneradio.com
Albion Police need your help in locating missing juvenile
Albion Police need your help in locating a missing juvenile. 9-year-old Airiendella Loughman was last seen wearing a pink shirt with turquoise shorts. If anyone has seen or know the whereabouts of this girl, please call 402-395-2144.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
IRETON—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 9:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in Ireton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Alexander David Stoneking stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Kia Optima...
2 arrested on marijuana-growing charges after Wayne County shooting death
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in rural Wayne County.
kscj.com
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
thewaynestater.com
Hippie Chicken Stands Out in Wayne
The Hippie Chicken has been open for business in Wayne for a few months now and with a name like ‘Hippie Chicken’ it stands out from other businesses in town. The Hippie Chicken is a smoke shop that opened earlier this year on 311 Main St. in downtown Wayne. Hippie Chicken’s owner Jeremy Sadofksy, a native Nebraskan, previously was at Gypsies Smoke Shop in South Sioux City before making his way to Wayne.
