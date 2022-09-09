The Hippie Chicken has been open for business in Wayne for a few months now and with a name like ‘Hippie Chicken’ it stands out from other businesses in town. The Hippie Chicken is a smoke shop that opened earlier this year on 311 Main St. in downtown Wayne. Hippie Chicken’s owner Jeremy Sadofksy, a native Nebraskan, previously was at Gypsies Smoke Shop in South Sioux City before making his way to Wayne.

