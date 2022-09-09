Read full article on original website
Related
wild941.com
8th Grade Boy Arrested After Beating Up Teacher Who Took His Phone
My heart breaks for the teacher in this video. In the footage below you can see a student and teacher fighting at a Texas middle school. According to WFLA News Channel 8, It’s because the teacher confiscated his cell phone. The altercation which happened at Bowie Middle School in Odessa has led to the student being arrested. After the fight, the 8th grader was arrested and charged with a first degree felony. The felony is aggravated assault of a Public Servant. The student will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct.
wflx.com
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
Onyx Magazine honors Florida’s most influential Black men
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Onyx Magazine hosted the third Men of Honor ceremony on Saturday, honoring 20 of Florida’s most influential Black men. The event paid tribute to the tireless contributions of Black men throughout the state. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. This year’s Man...
click orlando
Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man accused of fraudulently taking ownership of two homes using fake deeds sought the services of multiple notaries as part of the scheme, newly released court records show. Javon Walden, 36, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a first-degree felony...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wild941.com
Florida Man Arrested For Messing With 14-Year-Old’s Meds
Coming out of Flagler County, a Florida man is going to be serving some time for messing with a young teenager’s medication. According to WFLA, the county’s sheriff’s office has been investigating the matter since 2019. A mom accused 57-year-old Craig Ripple, of messing with her teenagers medication, & removing capsules, along with other weird behavior.
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off He Picked Up At ‘Quick Serv’
A Florida man’s “Quick Serv” stop resulted in a $1,000,000 lottery scratch-off win, according to lottery officials. The Florida Lottery announced that Robert White, 61, of Apopka, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.
Only In Florida: Giant Alligator Seen Strapped To SUV On I-95
A Florida driver couldn’t miss an alligator tied to the rear bumper of an SUV while driving down a Florida highway last weekend. The large gator appeared to be dead with a rope wrapped around its snout, body, and tail as the vehicle traveled along Interstate 95. “It
A formerly incarcerated Florida man who was arrested for voter fraud under Gov. Ron DeSantis' police unit says he was told his rights were restored: 'I would have never tried'
"If I was told that I couldn't vote at that time or any other time, I would have never tried," said Nathaniel Singleton, who has a prior murder conviction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Missouri Man Arrested After “Letting Loose” In A Florida Bar
A 45-year-old Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri man was arrested Sunday for exposing himself and urinating in public view inside of a Key Largo bar. Anthony Gabriel Arauz, 45, was charged with disorderly intoxication. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the Burgee Bar at approximately
Report: Florida Has a Secret Surveillance System At Toll Roads Tracking You and Your Car
Florida has a secret surveillance program collecting private information at toll booths, and it doesn't want you to know about it. The post Report: Florida Has a Secret Surveillance System At Toll Roads Tracking You and Your Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideradio.com
FCC Continues Pirate Warnings. The Latest Include An Unlicensed Station In Michigan.
The big cities on the East Coast have been where the pirate radio activity has been most pronounced in recent months, at least as measured by the enforcement activity by the Federal Communications Commission. But the latest batch of warning letters made public by the FCC show agents have also been hunting down illegal station operations in the Midwest.
Click10.com
South Florida native killed in Georgia
Cobb County, GA – A South Florida native has been identified as one of two sheriff’s deputies killed in a shootout in an Atlanta suburb on Thursday night. According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Jon Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin, 38, died after a firefight in Marietta just before 8 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Political group spends $1M to help legalize recreational marijuana in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A political committee is spending over $1 million to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. The Smart and Safe Florida committee recently paid a signature-gathering firm to get nearly 900,000 signatures. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. That is enough signatures to put a constitutional...
‘Choking me really hard’: Cop who was arrested in battering case is suspended
A Coral Springs police officer who was arrested in Central Florida on charges of choking his girlfriend has been suspended from the agency for two months without pay, a punishment that will ferreted out throughout the next few months. The incident, released in a public records request, happened in August 2020 in Kissimmee. According to an internal review investigation, police said that Officer ...
Wanted In Florida: Robert “Little Man” Pope For Written Threats To Kill, Armed And Dangerous
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 43-year-old Robert “Little Man” James Pope who has a Polk County warrant for written threats to kill and is to be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say he has a violent criminal history and
niceville.com
Florida car rental operator accused of payroll tax crimes
FLORIDA — A Florida car rental operator was arraigned Wednesday in Miami after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging him with willful failure to pay over employment taxes to the IRS, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. According to the indictment, Ari Weingrad, of Miami, operated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing 5-year-old found dead in Florida waterway
A Florida boy who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, according to authorities.
Huge Alligator That Terrorized Florida Family for Years Finally Killed
Albert, as he was known to the Florida family he had been plaguing, was killed by a friend who had an alligator hunting permit.
Florida DEO Finally Approves $488 Million Initiative for Small Businesses
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has approved the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) plan proposed by the United States Department of the Treasury. The plan should bring $488 million in funding to Florida's small businesses.
Comments / 7