My heart breaks for the teacher in this video. In the footage below you can see a student and teacher fighting at a Texas middle school. According to WFLA News Channel 8, It’s because the teacher confiscated his cell phone. The altercation which happened at Bowie Middle School in Odessa has led to the student being arrested. After the fight, the 8th grader was arrested and charged with a first degree felony. The felony is aggravated assault of a Public Servant. The student will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct.

ODESSA, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO