Florida State

8th Grade Boy Arrested After Beating Up Teacher Who Took His Phone

My heart breaks for the teacher in this video. In the footage below you can see a student and teacher fighting at a Texas middle school. According to WFLA News Channel 8, It’s because the teacher confiscated his cell phone. The altercation which happened at Bowie Middle School in Odessa has led to the student being arrested. After the fight, the 8th grader was arrested and charged with a first degree felony. The felony is aggravated assault of a Public Servant. The student will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct.
ODESSA, TX
Florida Man Arrested For Messing With 14-Year-Old’s Meds

Coming out of Flagler County, a Florida man is going to be serving some time for messing with a young teenager’s medication. According to WFLA, the county’s sheriff’s office has been investigating the matter since 2019. A mom accused 57-year-old Craig Ripple, of messing with her teenagers medication, & removing capsules, along with other weird behavior.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
FCC Continues Pirate Warnings. The Latest Include An Unlicensed Station In Michigan.

The big cities on the East Coast have been where the pirate radio activity has been most pronounced in recent months, at least as measured by the enforcement activity by the Federal Communications Commission. But the latest batch of warning letters made public by the FCC show agents have also been hunting down illegal station operations in the Midwest.
MICHIGAN STATE
South Florida native killed in Georgia

Cobb County, GA – A South Florida native has been identified as one of two sheriff’s deputies killed in a shootout in an Atlanta suburb on Thursday night. According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Jon Koleski, 42, and Marshall Ervin, 38, died after a firefight in Marietta just before 8 p.m.
COBB COUNTY, GA
‘Choking me really hard’: Cop who was arrested in battering case is suspended

A Coral Springs police officer who was arrested in Central Florida on charges of choking his girlfriend has been suspended from the agency for two months without pay, a punishment that will ferreted out throughout the next few months. The incident, released in a public records request, happened in August 2020 in Kissimmee. According to an internal review investigation, police said that Officer ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Florida car rental operator accused of payroll tax crimes

FLORIDA — A Florida car rental operator was arraigned Wednesday in Miami after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging him with willful failure to pay over employment taxes to the IRS, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. According to the indictment, Ari Weingrad, of Miami, operated...
MIAMI, FL
