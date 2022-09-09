ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

The Daily 09-14-22 Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station

Just off Highway 101 North on route to Rohnert Park is an unassuming storefront attached to a Shell gas station. The building is home to Vinoma restaurant, where a selection of handmade savory and sweet empanadas are prepared by the hundreds. If you don’t pull over, you might miss out on one of the Bay Area's best restaurants. • Fred Franzia, the California winemaker behind the iconic Two Buck Chuck, dies
San José Spotlight

San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.

San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
Cadrene Heslop

San Francisco Parking Spot On Sale For $90,000

San Francisco has high living costs. This expense extends to property assets like parking spaces. San Francisco properties have high price tags on them. It is one of the most expensive real estate markets in America. The listing of parking spaces is unusual. But sometimes, these listings show up and display the cost of assets in a state. (source)
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world's most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

