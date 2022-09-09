Read full article on original website
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant Nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
San Francisco pizza joint Joyride Pizza is expanding rapidly
Joyride Pizza will take you to Detroit and back with its pizza.
SF's 'dirty streets' hurting international tourism as conventions struggle to come back
Travel expert says international clients have seen firsthand what they describe as the "dirty streets of San Francisco" - scenes like open drug markets crowding the sidewalks and needles lining the streets nearby the convention space.
'A fluke': Unlikely Stockton rock heroes Pavement reunite in San Francisco
"The band was a fluke," the original drummer told SFGATE, "they didn't make a regular thing."
Another real estate tech company lays off workers in response to housing slowdown
The company is the latest to reduce its workforce amid a cooling real estate market.
These San Francisco residents are here to defend the nickname ‘Frisco’
San Francisco rappers, poets and activists weigh in on the city's polarizing nickname.
Massive San Francisco tech company Twilio lays off about 800 staffers
More than a tenth of its staff was cut Wednesday.
Where people in San Francisco are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Daily 09-14-22 Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station
Just off Highway 101 North on route to Rohnert Park is an unassuming storefront attached to a Shell gas station. The building is home to Vinoma restaurant, where a selection of handmade savory and sweet empanadas are prepared by the hundreds. If you don’t pull over, you might miss out on one of the Bay Area's best restaurants. • Fred Franzia, the California winemaker behind the iconic Two Buck Chuck, dies
Up to 1.5 inches of rain possible in wettest parts of SF Bay Area
An "October" cold front is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area before summer even ends.
San Francisco tech unicorn Patreon lays off nearly 20% of staff
The CEO assured remaining employees that the company is in its "second Renaissance."
Bay Area Costco stores' latest ice cream flavor uses the world's most pungent fruit
Its pungent aroma once led to the evacuation of an Australian university campus.
American Airlines to close SFO base, displacing over 400 flight attendants
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Airlines announced that over 400 San Francisco-based flight attendants would be forced to transfer to new locations after it closes its Bay Area base, according to a union representative for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. The Flight Attendant base at SFO will be closing on January 21, 2023. The […]
Mansion that floated across the San Francisco Bay hits the market
The house spent half its life in San Francisco before finding its new home.
San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.
San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
The worst (and best) San Francisco Bay Area city flags, reviewed
One flag looked too much like a snail so the city changed it.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed reacts to unflattering poll
London Breed spoke to KGO on Tuesday about a recent poll that shows residents are generally dissatisfied with her performance and the direction of the city.
SF's new dumpling darling uses mac 'n' cheese, bulgogi fillings
Waiter, there's cheese in my dumplings! And it might be the best item listed on the menu.
San Francisco Parking Spot On Sale For $90,000
San Francisco has high living costs. This expense extends to property assets like parking spaces. San Francisco properties have high price tags on them. It is one of the most expensive real estate markets in America. The listing of parking spaces is unusual. But sometimes, these listings show up and display the cost of assets in a state. (source)
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
