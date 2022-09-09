Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Madison Bulldogs Hosts Golf Triangular
Yesterday, the Madison Boys Golf team hosted the golf teams from Tri-Valley and Flandreau in a triangular, and the Bulldogs performed well. Madison had three of the top five finishers from the triangular, with Jack Olson’s total score of 39 earning him the top spot individually, followed by Kaiden Guischer in second, hitting a total of 41.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Tennis Continues to Improve
During the last couple of weeks the Madison’s Girls Tennis Team has been working hard. On Tuesday, September 13th, the Madison’s girls tennis team hosted a triangular, where they invited both Milbank and Vermillion. Earlier this season Madison and Milbank faced each other in Milbank with Madison winning...
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Stay at Five in Coaches Poll
Through three weeks of high school football, the Madison Bulldogs remain the fifth ranked team by the SDFBCA Coaches Poll for 11A. The Bulldogs are coming off of a tough loss last week to the number one ranked West Central team, losing 28-25 in the final moments of the game.
amazingmadison.com
Both Boys and Girls for Madison Place 7th in Invite
The Madison Bulldogs participated in the Milbank Grandstay Cross Country Invite over the weekend, where both boys and girls teams placed seventh overall. Dylan Gerdes led the way for the Madison Boys team, finishing sixth overall in the 5k run after running a time of 17:10.90. No other Bulldog finished Top 20, however, Henry Meyer was just outside that threshold placing 21st overall with his time of 18:31.78. Other Madison Boy’s in the Top 50 were Ryan Jenks in 39th (19:43.16), Deion Cross in 44th (19:56.60), Nathan Haselton in 49th (20:00.86), followed by Daniel Aldridge, finishing 50th (20:02.39).
amazingmadison.com
Oldham-Ramona celebrating homecoming this week
Another area school celebrating homecoming this week is Oldham-Ramona. Coronation of homecoming royalty at Oldham-Ramona is tonight at 7:00 in the Oldham gym. There will be a variety show, followed by the crowning of the king and queen. Homecoming royalty candidates for Oldham-Ramona are: Brycelyn Wolff, Brooklyn Hageman, Kylee Misar, Paige Hanson, Jamie Gartner, and Ella McKee, along with Tyler Malcomb, Noah Pearson, Riley Schneider, Blaine Klingbile, and Addison Stewart.
amazingmadison.com
DSU student receives $10,000 scholarship from global esports organization
A freshman at Dakota State University has been awarded a ten-thousand dollar scholarship from a global esports organization. Kaya Colwill, a DSU esports athlete, is one of ten people in the nation awarded the scholarship from Gen.G Foundation. Gen.G is a global esports organization with professional teams. Colwill is a...
amazingmadison.com
Ranae Erickson
Ranae K. Erickson, 52, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 11 am on Saturday, September 17 at Trinity Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family present will be from 4-7 pm on Friday, September 16 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central Superintendent reports on COVID-19 cases
Madison Central School Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported to the Madison Central School Board on Monday the number of COVID-19 cases that the district has had reported since the start of the school year. Jorgenson said that the district has had 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far this school year, with just one active at this time. That case is in Madison Middle School. Jorgenson said that so far there have been fourteen recovered cases in the elementary school, eight in the middle school, four in the high school, and three staff members.
amazingmadison.com
Boyko receives Eminent Service Award from East River Electric Power Cooperative
East River Electric Power Cooperative presented its Eminent Service Award last week as part of the cooperative’s annual meeting. The award was presented to Tom Boyko, East River’s former general manager and CEO. The award is presented annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to East River and the cooperative movement.
