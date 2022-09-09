Madison Central School Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported to the Madison Central School Board on Monday the number of COVID-19 cases that the district has had reported since the start of the school year. Jorgenson said that the district has had 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far this school year, with just one active at this time. That case is in Madison Middle School. Jorgenson said that so far there have been fourteen recovered cases in the elementary school, eight in the middle school, four in the high school, and three staff members.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO