PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges in connection with a stabbing in Bethel Park.The police chief said Marvin Nelson was charged after a stabbing at the Crowne Plaza Suites on Fort Couch Road last Thursday. Police said a woman got off of work when she was attacked by a man. An argument ensued, leading to a fight involving a knife between the two of them. Both of them were stabbed and taken to the hospital. Police said the man was stabbed in the neck and torso, while the woman was stabbed in the hands and arms. The chief said he believes the two knew each other and an argument broke out in the hotel.

BETHEL PARK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO