ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Video shows route that police say man took to get gasoline before burning Homewood house, killing 3

When Rico Carter arrived at his burning house early on the morning of Dec. 20, 2017, he raced toward it, hoping to save his mother, girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. But in a chaotic scene capture in a police car dashcam video, Carter was intercepted near the front porch by officers and firefighters. Although he tried to fight them off, they stopped him from entering the fully engulfed house on Bennett Street in Homewood.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. Police investigating shooting in Turtle Creek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in Turtle Creek.Emergency dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Airbrake Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Allegheny County Police said.When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.Police said he was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Man critically injured in Turtle Creek shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting late Tuesday in Turtle Creek, according to Allegheny County Police. First responders found the man when they were dispatched to a shooting reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Airbrake Avenue. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Tribune-Review

2 injured in Shaler house fire

Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
DONEGAL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man accused of killing off-duty Oakdale officer ordered to stand trial

A Pittsburgh man accused of killing an off-duty Oakdale police officer following a road rage incident in July will stand trial. Kevin McSwiggen, 40, appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Nick Martini. Following testimony, all charges were held for trial including charges of criminal homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Large fight involving students breaks out in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a large fight involving Carrick High School students that happened shortly after the end of school Wednesday. A student shared video with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that showed some of the incident near the corner of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street. Watch the video above.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#The Liberty Avenue
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in Bethel Park stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges in connection with a stabbing in Bethel Park.The police chief said Marvin Nelson was charged after a stabbing at the Crowne Plaza Suites on Fort Couch Road last Thursday. Police said a woman got off of work when she was attacked by a man. An argument ensued, leading to a fight involving a knife between the two of them. Both of them were stabbed and taken to the hospital. Police said the man was stabbed in the neck and torso, while the woman was stabbed in the hands and arms.  The chief said he believes the two knew each other and an argument broke out in the hotel. 
BETHEL PARK, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Side-By-Side Thefts

Police are investigating the theft of ATVs from a store in Kittanning. State police say the burglary happened in the early morning hours this past Monday at Stiller Motorsports on Route 422. Three brand new side-by-side vehicles were taken from the store that morning. Eventually all of the vehicles were...
KITTANNING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Pittsburgh

Fence goes up around 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks

Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 shot in Mt. Oliver

MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was shot in Mt. Oliver on Monday afternoon.The male was found shot in the chest on Cathedral Avenue, dispatchers confirmed. Police and medics responded to the area after the call came in around 1:50 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition, officials said. Officials said the suspects fled. Police are investigating.
MOUNT OLIVER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy