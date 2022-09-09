Read full article on original website
Police responding to shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District
PITTSBURGH — Police are responding to a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. According to a tweet from Pittsburgh police, officers and EMS crews were called to the 2000 block of Centre Avenue for a shooting victim. Additional details are limited at this time. The victim’s condition is unknown....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Video shows route that police say man took to get gasoline before burning Homewood house, killing 3
When Rico Carter arrived at his burning house early on the morning of Dec. 20, 2017, he raced toward it, hoping to save his mother, girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. But in a chaotic scene capture in a police car dashcam video, Carter was intercepted near the front porch by officers and firefighters. Although he tried to fight them off, they stopped him from entering the fully engulfed house on Bennett Street in Homewood.
Allegheny Co. Police investigating shooting in Turtle Creek
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in Turtle Creek.Emergency dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Airbrake Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Allegheny County Police said.When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.Police said he was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Man critically injured in Turtle Creek shooting
A man was critically injured in a shooting late Tuesday in Turtle Creek, according to Allegheny County Police. First responders found the man when they were dispatched to a shooting reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Airbrake Avenue. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to...
Police investigating shooting in Homewood
Authorities are on the scene in Homewood and investigating a shooting in Homewood. According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Police on Wednesday morning, a male was shot in the chest.
2 injured in Shaler house fire
Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man accused of killing off-duty Oakdale officer ordered to stand trial
A Pittsburgh man accused of killing an off-duty Oakdale police officer following a road rage incident in July will stand trial. Kevin McSwiggen, 40, appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Nick Martini. Following testimony, all charges were held for trial including charges of criminal homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment.
wtae.com
Large fight involving students breaks out in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a large fight involving Carrick High School students that happened shortly after the end of school Wednesday. A student shared video with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that showed some of the incident near the corner of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street. Watch the video above.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Mount Oliver
MT. OLIVER, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Mount Oliver. According to Allegheny County 911, units were dispatched to the 400 block of Cathedral Avenue around 1:51 p.m. Emergency crews found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the chest. According...
Man charged in Bethel Park stabbing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges in connection with a stabbing in Bethel Park.The police chief said Marvin Nelson was charged after a stabbing at the Crowne Plaza Suites on Fort Couch Road last Thursday. Police said a woman got off of work when she was attacked by a man. An argument ensued, leading to a fight involving a knife between the two of them. Both of them were stabbed and taken to the hospital. Police said the man was stabbed in the neck and torso, while the woman was stabbed in the hands and arms. The chief said he believes the two knew each other and an argument broke out in the hotel.
New video shows the moments rookie police officer was shot, killed in Blawnox
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — In Kevin McSwiggen’s preliminary hearing, prosecutors showed video from his dash camera, as he is following off-duty Oakdale police officer, Chuck Stipetich off of 28 to his home in Blawnox. Eventually, they stop in front of the home, and you can hear McSwiggen start...
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Side-By-Side Thefts
Police are investigating the theft of ATVs from a store in Kittanning. State police say the burglary happened in the early morning hours this past Monday at Stiller Motorsports on Route 422. Three brand new side-by-side vehicles were taken from the store that morning. Eventually all of the vehicles were...
Fence goes up around 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.
Glassport man accused of selling guns stolen from North Huntingdon home
A Glassport man accused by police of selling several guns stolen from a North Huntingdon home was arraigned Wednesday on theft charges. John S. Hudak, 47, took photographs of the guns and communicated with potential buyers through Facebook messages, according to court papers. Police believe 13 handguns and long guns were involved.
Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks
Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
Woman shot inside apartment building in Bedford Dwellings
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was shot late last night in Pittsburgh's Bedford Dwellings. Police were called to Chauncey Street off Bedford Avenue. Police said the woman was shot in the hallway of her apartment building. Her condition is unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman; police say there are possible concerns of dementia
Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Police say there are possible concerns of dementia regarding 44-year-old Deborah "Debbie" Bailey. She was last seen on Sunday. Police say she could be in the Wilkinsburg, East Hills, or Homewood areas. She is described as 5...
Neighbors speak out after vehicles repeatedly hit North Side home, parked cars
PITTSBURGH — Neighbors are desperate for safety changes after vehicles have repeatedly hit parked cars and homes on their North Side street. “At the least, it’s been hit 10 times,” said Katie Minor, referring to her home on Armandale Street, a narrow, one-way road in the city’s historic Mexican War Streets section.
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon. According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 4000 block of Route 40 in Buffalo Township at 3:20 p.m. after a school bus was rear-ended by another vehicle.
1 shot in Mt. Oliver
MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was shot in Mt. Oliver on Monday afternoon.The male was found shot in the chest on Cathedral Avenue, dispatchers confirmed. Police and medics responded to the area after the call came in around 1:50 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition, officials said. Officials said the suspects fled. Police are investigating.
