Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
NECN

Arrest Made in Roslindale Stabbing

Boston police have made an arrest in a serious stabbing in Roslindale Wednesday. Kenneth Edwards, 37, was arrested after the stabbing on Marion Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said Edwards was found on Marion Street with blood on his clothing. The victim was found down the street with multiple stab wounds....
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Drugs in Downtown Boston

At about 12:57 AM, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown), arrested Tykei Hallman, 28, of West Roxbury on firearm and drug related charges in the area of 2 Boylston Street. While on patrol, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Hallman, loitering where signs were...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Youth Violence Strike Force makes an On-Site Firearm Arrest

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Dorchester man arrested at Milton Station

A Dorchester man was arrested for outstanding warrants, including one on a charge of assault with intent to murder, as he waited for a train on Aug. 28 at Milton Station on the Mattapan High Speed Line. Transit Police said that they received a call from Mattapan Station at about...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Juvenile Arrested Following Call for Stabbing at Jeremiah Burke High School

At about 11:00 am on Monday, September 12, 2022, Officers assigned to the School Police Unit and District B-2 responded to 60 Washington Street in Dorchester (Jeremiah Burke School) for a person stabbed. Officers subsequently arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male of Randolph. Upon arrival, Officers located a juvenile male suffering...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Heroin Charge

A New Bedford man faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of heroin distribution. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ramon Serrano, 43, pleaded guilty on September 12 in federal court in Boston to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

43-year old New Bedford man pleads guilty to possessing Heroin intended for distribution

“Defendant faces five-year mandatory minimum. A New Bedford man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with heroin distribution. Ramon Serrano, 43, pleaded guilty on Sept. 12, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for Jan. 11, 2023. Serrano was charged in July 2019.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Detectives Investigating Larceny of Cell Phones Leading to Unauthorized Bank Account Activity in Downtown Boston

Boston Police Detectives are investigating a series of larcenies that have occurred involving stolen cell phones. Victims’ have reported discovering financial accounts that have been compromised, resulting in multiple fraudulent charges and withdrawn funds. The Boston Police Department urges the community to remain vigilant when out in public and...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Make Arrest in Robbery At Framingham Liquor Store

FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, September 13, a clerk at a Framingham liquor store was assaulted and robbed. Framingham Police made a quick arrest the same day. At 6:45 p.m. Police arrested Mark M. Sanders, 50, of 220 East Squantum Street in Quincy. He was charged with unarmed robbery. “Sanders had...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Foxborough Police searching for suspect accused of an armed bank robbery

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a bank was robbed in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon. Foxborough Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Bank of America on School Street just after 1:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, nearby schools were requested to “stay in place” while a search for the suspect commenced, according to authorities. Law enforcement officials believe the suspect has since fled the area in a vehicle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

