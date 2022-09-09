Read full article on original website
NECN
Arrest Made in Roslindale Stabbing
Boston police have made an arrest in a serious stabbing in Roslindale Wednesday. Kenneth Edwards, 37, was arrested after the stabbing on Marion Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said Edwards was found on Marion Street with blood on his clothing. The victim was found down the street with multiple stab wounds....
Turnto10.com
Fall River man charged after search warrant finds illegal guns and narcotics at residence
(WJAR) — A Fall River man is facing narcotics and firearms charges after a Massachusetts State Police investigation finds nearly a kilo of Fentanyl and other drugs in the man’s residence, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday. On Thursday, September 8, a joint police...
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to District E-5 Make On-Site Arrest Following Call for a Person Stabbed in Roslindale
At about 3:12 PM on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Officers assigned to District E-5 (Roslindale/West Roxbury) responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 9 Marion Street in Roslindale. Officers made an onsite arrest of Kenneth Edwards,37, of Boston. Upon arrival, officers observed a male,...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Drugs in Downtown Boston
At about 12:57 AM, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown), arrested Tykei Hallman, 28, of West Roxbury on firearm and drug related charges in the area of 2 Boylston Street. While on patrol, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Hallman, loitering where signs were...
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to District C6 Make on Site Arrest Following Shots Fired
At about 1:15A.M., Officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), while on directed patrol in the area of Southampton Street, on-sited a shots fired incident and made an onsite arrest of Eddie Walker, 51, of Boston, and Torre Jenkins, 48 of Boston on drug and disorderly charges. While on directed...
valleypatriot.com
Leader of Lawrence Area Drug Trafficking Organization Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy, Firearm Charges
BOSTON – The leader of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil and fentanyl analogue in and around the Lawrence area, as well as to possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking offense.
liveboston617.org
Youth Violence Strike Force makes an On-Site Firearm Arrest
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
WPRI 12 News
Child enticement, murder-for-hire suspect indicted on federal charges
The registered sex offender is accused of luring a 12-year-old girl into his car and later trying to eliminate her as a witness in the case.
miltontimes.com
Dorchester man arrested at Milton Station
A Dorchester man was arrested for outstanding warrants, including one on a charge of assault with intent to murder, as he waited for a train on Aug. 28 at Milton Station on the Mattapan High Speed Line. Transit Police said that they received a call from Mattapan Station at about...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after pizza rage incident, charged with bribery, narcotics
“Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester was upset that her food order was not completed in a timely manner. She ripped the cash register from it’s electrical wiring, and threw it on the floor. We had occasion to meet up with her and arrested her for vandalism and disturbing the...
bpdnews.com
Juvenile Arrested Following Call for Stabbing at Jeremiah Burke High School
At about 11:00 am on Monday, September 12, 2022, Officers assigned to the School Police Unit and District B-2 responded to 60 Washington Street in Dorchester (Jeremiah Burke School) for a person stabbed. Officers subsequently arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male of Randolph. Upon arrival, Officers located a juvenile male suffering...
1420 WBSM
New Bedford Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Heroin Charge
A New Bedford man faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of heroin distribution. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ramon Serrano, 43, pleaded guilty on September 12 in federal court in Boston to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
newbedfordguide.com
43-year old New Bedford man pleads guilty to possessing Heroin intended for distribution
“Defendant faces five-year mandatory minimum. A New Bedford man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with heroin distribution. Ramon Serrano, 43, pleaded guilty on Sept. 12, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for Jan. 11, 2023. Serrano was charged in July 2019.
GoLocalProv
Daytime Armed Robbery at Westminster Street Store - Providence Police Have Suspect in Custody
A daytime armed robbery was reported at a Westminster Street store in downtown Providence on Tuesday. Police say they currently have a suspect in custody. Shortly before 12:30 PM on Tuesday, police say they responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the store Home Style located at 233 Westminster Street.
bpdnews.com
BPD Detectives Investigating Larceny of Cell Phones Leading to Unauthorized Bank Account Activity in Downtown Boston
Boston Police Detectives are investigating a series of larcenies that have occurred involving stolen cell phones. Victims’ have reported discovering financial accounts that have been compromised, resulting in multiple fraudulent charges and withdrawn funds. The Boston Police Department urges the community to remain vigilant when out in public and...
MassLive.com
Boston woman accused of throwing cash register on floor of Plymouth restaurant, attempting to bribe police officer
A Boston woman faces multiple charges in Plymouth after police said she threw a cash register on the ground of a local restaurant in response to slow service before attempting to bribe a police officer to dispose of drugs on her behalf. The woman is accused of offering the police...
MassLive.com
Dorchester man Dwayne D. Harper charged in connection with home invasion that resulted in the death of Quincy man
A Dorchester man accused of taking part in an apartment robbery that ended in the death of a 32-year-old Quincy man was arrested on a warrant Monday morning, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Dorchester, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday to charges...
FraminghamSOURCE
Police Make Arrest in Robbery At Framingham Liquor Store
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, September 13, a clerk at a Framingham liquor store was assaulted and robbed. Framingham Police made a quick arrest the same day. At 6:45 p.m. Police arrested Mark M. Sanders, 50, of 220 East Squantum Street in Quincy. He was charged with unarmed robbery. “Sanders had...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Foxborough Police searching for suspect accused of an armed bank robbery
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a bank was robbed in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon. Foxborough Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Bank of America on School Street just after 1:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, nearby schools were requested to “stay in place” while a search for the suspect commenced, according to authorities. Law enforcement officials believe the suspect has since fled the area in a vehicle.
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Along with the Massachusetts State Police Arrest Suspect on Firearm Charges
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made a firearm arrest of Tracey Young, 31, of Lawrence, MA., while in the area of 32 Warren Street in Roxbury. Officers were on patrol near Dudley Street for a...
