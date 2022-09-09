STATE OF MICHIGAN COUNTY OF KENT 17TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FAMILY DIVISION ORDER FOR PUBLICATION ON HEARING TO: PUTATIVE/UNKNOWN FATHER Child's Name: JAIDEN GROSS Child's Date and Place of Birth: 09/17/04, KENT COUNTY, MICHIGAN Mother's Name: SARA GROSS Case No.: 22-51824-NA-104118001 Hearing: OCTOBER 24, 2022 AT 2:00 P.M. Judge GOTTLIEB, 6TH FLOOR, COURTROOM 6-A Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, this hearing may be conducted via Zoom. Please contact tiffany.simpson@kentcountymi.gov to participate remotely. TO: UNKNOWN FATHER Child's Name: JAIDEN GROSS Child's Date and Place of Birth: 09/17/04, KENT COUNTY, MICHIGAN Mother's Name: SARA GROSS Case No.: 22-51824-NA-104118001 Hearing: OCTOBER 24, 2022 AT 2:00 P.M. Judge GOTTLIEB, 6TH FLOOR, COURTROOM 6-A Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, this hearing may be conducted via Zoom. Please contact tiffany.simpson@kentcountymi.gov to participate remotely. A petition has been filed with this court regarding the above-named child(ren). If you are, or may be, the natural father you should personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above to express your interest, if any, in the child(ren). Failure to appear at this hearing will constitute a denial of interest in the child(ren), waiver of notice for all subsequent hearings, and a waiver of a right to appointment of an attorney. Failure to appear at this hearing COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT TERMINATION OF ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS. Dated: September 13, 2022 DEBORAH L. MCNABB FAMILY DIVISION JUDGE.

