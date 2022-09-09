Read full article on original website
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina Andras
Big Ten picks: MLive’s predictions for Michigan-UConn, Michigan State-Washington
Andrew Kahn: 10-13 What wackiness will come to the Big Ten this week in another large slate of non-conference games? We’ll try again to predict it. TV: FOX | Fubo (7-day free trial) | Hulu + Live TV | Sling | YouTube TV. Line: Oklahoma -11.5. Scott Frost didn’t...
New school, same problem: Michigan State facing Round 3 vs. Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is heading into a new challenge. After two games at home, the No. 11 Spartans (2-0) will play at Washington (2-0) on Saturday. It will be Michigan State’s first game at Husky Stadium in Seattle since 1970. Washington has a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer and new coordinators on offense and defense.
UConn vs. Michigan Football prediction and spread odds: Saturday, 9/17
The Michigan Wolverines have kicked off their season in fine form with two wins over Colorado State and Hawaii. Our experts hit their Week 1 best bet on Michigan -30.5 and followed it up with another winner in Week 2, which you can find here. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 107-17 in the two matchups, and they should pick up another easy win on Saturday against the UConn Huskies. Let’s dive into our experts’ UConn vs. Michigan prediction and explain why we predict there will be points from both sides.
Michigan State using ‘sleep banking’ to prepare for trip to Washington
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne, a native of the Chicago suburb of Naperville, has only been to the West Coast once in his life. That was a brief visit to Stanford when he was in high school. The Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback is preparing for another cross-country trip...
UConn coach says Michigan football has no weakness, envies roster size
Michigan is ranked fourth in the country and is coming off a Big Ten championship and playoff appearance. Connecticut has already lost twice this year, won just once last season, and hasn’t surpassed three wins in a season since 2015. Saturday’s matchup at Michigan Stadium resembles David vs. Goliath,...
Even after two dominant games, Michigan football has ideas for improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 0-2 on the opening coin toss this season. Once the games have started, however, the Wolverines have been unstoppable. Michigan has steamrolled its first two opponents, beating Colorado State 51-7 in the opener and topping Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday. Only one team in FBS has scored more points than Michigan. Only 10 have allowed fewer.
Michigan State officially adds Penn State transfer Ken Talley
Michigan State officially added another transfer. Ken Talley, a defensive end transfer from Penn State, is now on the roster, a team spokesman confirmed on Monday night while noting he’s not immediately eligible to play but can practice with the team. Talley announced his commitment to the Spartans via...
Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star
Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
No hard feelings after Germie Bernard’s flip from Washington to Michigan State
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State’s team bus arrives on the University of Washington’s campus on Saturday ahead of the two teams’ non-conference matchup, it will mark the second time in 2022 that Spartans wide receiver Germie Bernard has visited the school. The first time he...
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins out four weeks after foot surgery
EAST LANSING – Michigan State will spend at least the first portion of its preseason practices without one of its up-and-coming young guards. Spartans sophomore guard Jaden Akins underwent surgery on Saturday, Sept. 10 for a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced on Tuesday. He’s expected to miss four weeks and make a full recovery.
Michigan Center gets first-half goal, survives flurry of Columbia Central chances
MICHIGAN CENTER -- A lone goal in the 23rd minute was enough for Michigan Center in a nonconference game with Columbia Central on Wednesday. Despite the Golden Eagles generating chance after chance down the stretch, the Cardinals held out for a 1-0 win.
Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022
There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
The readers have spoken: See which Week 4 Grand Rapids game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
Wayland will be the place to be for one of MLive.com’s photographers Friday night. The Wildcats are hosting Forest Hills Eastern in an OK Gold Conference football game that has won MLive’s weekly photo poll, which closed noon Thursday.
STATE OF MICHIGAN COUNTY OF KENT 17TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FAMILY DIVISION ORDER FOR PUBLICATION ON HEARING TO: PUTATIVE/UNKNOWN FATHER Child's Name: JAIDEN GROSS Child's Date and Place of Birth: 09/17/04, KENT COUNTY, MICHIGAN Mother's Name: SARA GROSS Case No.: 22-51824-NA-104118001 Hearing: OCTOBER 24, 2022 AT 2:00 P.M. Judge GOTTLIEB, 6TH FLOOR, COURTROOM 6-A Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, this hearing may be conducted via Zoom. Please contact tiffany.simpson@kentcountymi.gov to participate remotely. TO: UNKNOWN FATHER Child's Name: JAIDEN GROSS Child's Date and Place of Birth: 09/17/04, KENT COUNTY, MICHIGAN Mother's Name: SARA GROSS Case No.: 22-51824-NA-104118001 Hearing: OCTOBER 24, 2022 AT 2:00 P.M. Judge GOTTLIEB, 6TH FLOOR, COURTROOM 6-A Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, this hearing may be conducted via Zoom. Please contact tiffany.simpson@kentcountymi.gov to participate remotely. A petition has been filed with this court regarding the above-named child(ren). If you are, or may be, the natural father you should personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above to express your interest, if any, in the child(ren). Failure to appear at this hearing will constitute a denial of interest in the child(ren), waiver of notice for all subsequent hearings, and a waiver of a right to appointment of an attorney. Failure to appear at this hearing COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT TERMINATION OF ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS. Dated: September 13, 2022 DEBORAH L. MCNABB FAMILY DIVISION JUDGE.
Which Jackson-area high school has the best football stadium?
JACKSON -- Debate may long rage over who has the best team on the field, and opinions are bound to differ on that.
Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint
Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. 4 / 18. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. 5 / 18. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in...
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- With fall sports in full swing, here is a chance to choose which performance of the past week was the biggest. Polls will close Monday morning.
2022 Detroit Auto Show
A giant inflatable duck sits outside Hart Plaza with the Detroit Renaissance Center in the background as the 2022 North American International Auto Show begins with media preview day at Huntington Place in Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 14 2022.Get Photo. 34 / 82. 2022 Detroit Auto Show. Scott Bell, vice...
Longtime Flint pastor remembered for community impact, activism
Longtime Flint pastor remembered for community impact, activism,. Rev. Jesse Jackson (left) and Rev. Lewis Randolph of Davison hold hands and pray for the city of Flint and for the nation Tuesday night, Oct. 16, 2007 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Jackson was in Flint to encourage people to organize and ask for help before they lose their homes to foreclosure. (Jeana-Dee Allen | The Flint Journal)Get Photo.
