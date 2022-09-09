ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

UConn vs. Michigan Football prediction and spread odds: Saturday, 9/17

The Michigan Wolverines have kicked off their season in fine form with two wins over Colorado State and Hawaii. Our experts hit their Week 1 best bet on Michigan -30.5 and followed it up with another winner in Week 2, which you can find here. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 107-17 in the two matchups, and they should pick up another easy win on Saturday against the UConn Huskies. Let’s dive into our experts’ UConn vs. Michigan prediction and explain why we predict there will be points from both sides.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State using ‘sleep banking’ to prepare for trip to Washington

EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne, a native of the Chicago suburb of Naperville, has only been to the West Coast once in his life. That was a brief visit to Stanford when he was in high school. The Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback is preparing for another cross-country trip...
MLive.com

UConn coach says Michigan football has no weakness, envies roster size

Michigan is ranked fourth in the country and is coming off a Big Ten championship and playoff appearance. Connecticut has already lost twice this year, won just once last season, and hasn’t surpassed three wins in a season since 2015. Saturday’s matchup at Michigan Stadium resembles David vs. Goliath,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Even after two dominant games, Michigan football has ideas for improvement

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 0-2 on the opening coin toss this season. Once the games have started, however, the Wolverines have been unstoppable. Michigan has steamrolled its first two opponents, beating Colorado State 51-7 in the opener and topping Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday. Only one team in FBS has scored more points than Michigan. Only 10 have allowed fewer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State officially adds Penn State transfer Ken Talley

Michigan State officially added another transfer. Ken Talley, a defensive end transfer from Penn State, is now on the roster, a team spokesman confirmed on Monday night while noting he’s not immediately eligible to play but can practice with the team. Talley announced his commitment to the Spartans via...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Jaden Akins out four weeks after foot surgery

EAST LANSING – Michigan State will spend at least the first portion of its preseason practices without one of its up-and-coming young guards. Spartans sophomore guard Jaden Akins underwent surgery on Saturday, Sept. 10 for a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced on Tuesday. He’s expected to miss four weeks and make a full recovery.
MLive.com

Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022

There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

