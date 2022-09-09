ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

How to watch Jackson State football vs. Tennessee State on TV, live stream

By Whitney Prislac, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 6 days ago

Jackson State football entered its third year under Deion Sanders kicking. After a statement victory over FAMU, the Tigers look to "dominate" in their next face off against Tennessee State on Saturday (6 p.m. CT) at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis.

This may be Jackson State's last appearance in the Southern Heritage Classic after 28 years of playing in the matchup. Jackson State terminated their agreement in February.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Saturday's game.

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 10

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Online live stream: Southern Heritage Classic , JSU Sports Network

Online radio broadcast: Hallelujah 95.5

Read more Jackson State football news

Jackson State debuts at No. 1: HBCU football rankings after Weeks 0 and 1

Lessons learned: Coach Prime discussed everything to know about win over FAMU

Will they be back: Jackson State terminates Southern Heritage Classic agreement

Deion Sanders is the Jackson State football head coach. Eddie George is the Tennessee State head football coach.

Whitney Prislac is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @whitneyprislac .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How to watch Jackson State football vs. Tennessee State on TV, live stream

