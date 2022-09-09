How to watch Mississippi State football vs. Arizona on TV, live stream Saturday

Mississippi State football will play its first road game of the season Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats.

The game is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. CT at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

The Bulldogs opened the season 1-0 after a win against the Memphis Tigers last weekend. The Wildcats are also 1-0 overall after a win vs. San Diego State last week.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Saturday's game.

How to watch Mississippi State football vs. Arizona on TV, live stream

Start time: 10 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 10

Location: Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

TV: FS1

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150.

Online live stream: foxsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Mississippi State Radio | Arizona Radio

Read more Mississippi State football news

MIKE LEACH:Why Mike Leach can't be married to Mississippi State losing game it shouldn't at Arizona

EXPANSION:Mississippi State football's Mike Leach on CFP expansion: Step in the right direction

POTENTIAL:In its flaw against Memphis, Mississippi State football shows why potential is legit

MAILBAG:How Mississippi State handled Saturday's weather delay — and why it will help in Week 2

LAST WEEK:Mississippi State football crushes Memphis in lightning-delayed season opener

GRADES:Mississippi State football grades vs. Memphis: Offense, defense shine in blowout