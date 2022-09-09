ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Mississippi State football vs. Arizona on TV, live stream Saturday

By Francisco Guzman, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 6 days ago
Mississippi State football will play its first road game of the season Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats.

The game is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. CT at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

The Bulldogs opened the season 1-0 after a win against the Memphis Tigers last weekend. The Wildcats are also 1-0 overall after a win vs. San Diego State last week.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Saturday's game.

How to watch Mississippi State football vs. Arizona on TV, live stream

Start time: 10 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 10

Location: Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

TV: FS1

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150.

Online live stream: foxsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Mississippi State Radio | Arizona Radio

Comments / 0

 

