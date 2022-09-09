ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Ole Miss football vs. Central Arkansas on live stream Saturday

By Francisco Guzman, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
Ole Miss football is set to host Central Arkansas on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Rebels started the season 1-0 after beating Troy 28-10 last weekend. The Bears lost to Missouri State 27-14 last week.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Saturday's game.

Start time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Ole Miss Radio | Central Arkansas Radio

