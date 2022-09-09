ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

abc7amarillo.com

Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
abc7amarillo.com

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in cells use water bottles, lunch trays as toilet

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
abc7amarillo.com

Texas Republicans trying to sell school choice measures, rural conservatives aren't buying

Aug. 8, 2022 — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
abc7amarillo.com

Texas Lottery: $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Hereford resident

HERFORD, Texas (KVII) — A person living in Hereford has a million new reasons to smile after winning the top prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. The commission said Wednesday that the anonymous winner bought the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket at the Stripes at 2901...
