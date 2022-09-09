Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Aerial views of field level data helping reduce groundwater demand for famers, producers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Cameras on drones and aircraft are helping ag producers and farmers in the Texas Panhandle get an aerial view of capturing field-level data. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water, ABC 7 News looks at how remote sensing is helping growers detect crop water stress while reducing demand for a precious resource.
Unannounced intruder audits begin at Texas schools in wake of Uvalde mass shooting
Unannounced school intruder audits began this week across Texas. It's the latest step in boosting school security in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. The Texas School Safety Center says its team will conduct an intruder audit on at least 75% of all Texas schools by the end of the school year.
Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shark jumps onto fishing boat
SAINT GEORGE, Maine — It's a fish tale you have to see to believe. A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine... And the whole thing was caught on camera.
More than 70% of Texas small business owners say they've raised prices due to inflation
SAN ANTONIO – A new survey of small business owners here in Texas shows they’re definitely feeling the pinch of inflation. A survey by Goldman Sachs found 97% of Texas small business owners say inflation has either increased or stayed the same this summer. More than 70% say...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in cells use water bottles, lunch trays as toilet
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas border town requests refrigerators to store bodies as migrant drownings increase
WASHINGTON (TND) — In Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said the town on the U.S.-Mexico border is overwhelmed and they’ve had to make a grim request due to a surge in migrant drownings. The fire department has asked for refrigerators to store bodies, saying that mortuaries can't handle the...
Texas teachers could have a chance to win free coffee for a year with Dunkin' sweepstakes
SAN ANTONIO – Dunkin’ Donuts is honoring Texas teachers by hosting the “Raise A Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes. Teachers could have a chance to win free coffee for a year, as a thank you for all the hard work they do. From September 1st through October...
Texas Republicans trying to sell school choice measures, rural conservatives aren't buying
Aug. 8, 2022 — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs executive order to bring relief Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Monday to try to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers who have been hit hard by drought conditions. According to the executive order:. An Emergency Drought Commission is to be immediately formed and shall exist until it...
Texas Lottery: $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Hereford resident
HERFORD, Texas (KVII) — A person living in Hereford has a million new reasons to smile after winning the top prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. The commission said Wednesday that the anonymous winner bought the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket at the Stripes at 2901...
Abortion bill passes W.Va. Legislature, setting off firestorm of protest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill banning abortion with very few exceptions is headed to the desk of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The move by both the House and Senate on Tuesday set off a firestorm of protests that led to some being physically removed from the Capitol.
