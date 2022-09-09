ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Tourists from around the world pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

By Nika Shakhnazarova, David Russell
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdMT1_0hoRWOMN00

A Michigan woman had her trip to the UK become a lot more emotional than expected as she spoke of Queen Elizabeth’s death, saying she got “choked up.”

After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Heartbroken tourists flocked to Buckingham Palace early Friday to commemorate the longtime monarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pf1UH_0hoRWOMN00
A mourner holds a flower bouquet as she arrives outside of Buckingham Palace in London on Sept. 9, 2022.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37M4Qd_0hoRWOMN00
A woman tries to hold back tears at the gates of Balmoral Castle on Sept. 9, 2022.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdIb0_0hoRWOMN00
A mourner is overcome with emotion as he pays his respect at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London on Sept. 9, 2022.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40T8Lu_0hoRWOMN00
Raindrops are seen on a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London Sept. 9, 2022.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9jN3_0hoRWOMN00
A woman blows her rose while paying respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II in front of Buckingham Palace in London.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEHNh_0hoRWOMN00
Mourners gathered by Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Adam Davy/PA via AP

“She was the epitome of what it means to be grace and to be a woman,” said Nancy Campbell of Michigan.

“And to be calm and collected. I didn’t always agree with things, the way she treated Diana, I mean at least we hear in the states, could have been kinder but at the end of the day she had a tough job and she held her head high and she did a good job.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5fvc_0hoRWOMN00
Two women embrace each other next to a sea of flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace in London.
Carl Court/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVMvc_0hoRWOMN00
A family arrives to lay flowers by the gates of Balmoral Castle.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zg8OR_0hoRWOMN00
A mourner lights a candle outside Buckingham Palace in London on Sept. 9, 2022.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6Trr_0hoRWOMN00
Mourners gather to lay flowers and pay their respects at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 9, 2022.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlqNE_0hoRWOMN00
A woman leaves flowers outside the British Embassy in Washington, DC.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Michele Baker of Toronto said she was “sad but we have to celebrate what she did,” adding, “It’s interesting and kind of epic.”

“I think she’s going to leave a legacy like no other,” Baker said. “That’s my view on it. I just don’t think anybody is going to ever be able to do what she’s done.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Watch the live queue tracker for Queen’s lying in state

The government has launched a queue tracker to tell people planning to go into Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying-in-state how far the line stretches.Thousands of people have descended on London for the chance to see the coffin before Monday’s funeral, prompting warnings the queue could stretch up to 10 miles and people may have to wait for more than two full days.At 7.30pm on Thursday, the tracker, created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, suggested the queue was nearly five miles long. It estimated that the total queuing time was more than 8.5 hours. Official...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
StyleCaster

Your City Has A Zodiac Sign—Here’s How Astrology Impacts Places All Around The World

The more you explore the world of astrology, the deeper it gets. It usually starts with a casual interest in reading your daily horoscope, but sooner or later, you’re calculating charts and analyzing your compatibility with everyone you know. Eventually, you may even find yourself wondering whether cities have zodiac signs, which is where astrology gets even juicier. Not only can the astrology of locations explain why you enjoy being in one place more than another, it can also tell you what the future holds for cities all around the world. In astrology, it’s not just people who have birth charts,...
HOME & GARDEN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy