Tourists from around the world pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
By Nika Shakhnazarova, David Russell
New York Post
6 days ago
A Michigan woman had her trip to the UK become a lot more emotional than expected as she spoke of Queen Elizabeth’s death, saying she got “choked up.”
After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
Heartbroken tourists flocked to Buckingham Palace early Friday to commemorate the longtime monarch.
“She was the epitome of what it means to be grace and to be a woman,” said Nancy Campbell of Michigan.
“And to be calm and collected. I didn’t always agree with things, the way she treated Diana, I mean at least we hear in the states, could have been kinder but at the end of the day she had a tough job and she held her head high and she did a good job.”
Michele Baker of Toronto said she was “sad but we have to celebrate what she did,” adding, “It’s interesting and kind of epic.”
“I think she’s going to leave a legacy like no other,” Baker said. “That’s my view on it. I just don’t think anybody is going to ever be able to do what she’s done.”
The government has launched a queue tracker to tell people planning to go into Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying-in-state how far the line stretches.Thousands of people have descended on London for the chance to see the coffin before Monday’s funeral, prompting warnings the queue could stretch up to 10 miles and people may have to wait for more than two full days.At 7.30pm on Thursday, the tracker, created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, suggested the queue was nearly five miles long. It estimated that the total queuing time was more than 8.5 hours. Official...
