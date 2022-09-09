Read full article on original website
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a road rage incident on the Northwest Side of town. Police were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the Villas at Bandera apartment complex off Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When they got there, they found a man inside his apartment who had...
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home continues
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. A neighbor called police about a man acting erratically, firing a gun and then eventually...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
Police looking at surveillance video to find out who shot a man twice in the legs
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cable Ranch Apartments off Waters Edge Drive near Loop 410. Police said they don't have much to go...
Injured motorcycle rider recalled woman as 'beacon of light' after wreck
San Antonio — On average, one motorcycle rider dies every day in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Milton Klink said he nearly became part of that statistic after a wreck on his motorcycle last May. “There was a truck in front of me that was turning...
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home
OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
Police responded to fight that led to man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Police responded to a fight that led to a man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall. The incident happened at the 2300 block of SW Military Drive at around 1:13 p.m. According to officials, two men in their 20s started fighting in...
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
Police seek identity of driver who ran over a man during Southwest Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who ran over a man in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side last month. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 along SW Loop 410 near Cento Road. Police said the victim, who was later identified as Ward...
Police investigate shooting that left one man in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating what led to a shooting that left one man in critical condition on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. Police say that they found the man in his 20s...
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
Have you seen this missing 22-year-old? Last seen in Cibolo
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing 22-year-old Brianna Renay Woods, last seen in the Cibolo area. Deputies say Brianna’s last reported communication was on September 6. Brianna is 5’3 and weighs 125 pounds; she has brown eyes and black hair.
San Antonio man accused of threatening to shoot mother of his children and her sister
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say threatened to shoot the mother of his children and her sister. According to arrest records, Ross Priestly texted one of the victims saying he knew what car they were driving and threatened to shoot them. Police say after his call...
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
Man dies after being shot during home invasion at West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot during a home invasion late Thursday night at a West Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Westwood Plaza Apartments off Westward Drive near Highway 90. Police said it started with a knock at the...
Sheriff's department gets 12 additional positions in new $2.8 billion Bexar County budget
SAN ANTONIO - After months of negotiations and heated debate, Bexar County finally has a new budget, one that was marked by compromise. "You're not always going to get everything that you ask for and we'll just have to be content with what we got for now," says Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar.
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center urges community to help boost local blood supply
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking the community to help boost our local blood supply. The center only has about 2 days of most blood types and only a day and a half of Type-O blood. That's short of the 7 days needed. According...
