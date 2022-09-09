Read full article on original website
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Injured motorcycle rider recalled woman as 'beacon of light' after wreck
San Antonio — On average, one motorcycle rider dies every day in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Milton Klink said he nearly became part of that statistic after a wreck on his motorcycle last May. “There was a truck in front of me that was turning...
foxsanantonio.com
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
foxsanantonio.com
Police responded to fight that led to man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Police responded to a fight that led to a man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall. The incident happened at the 2300 block of SW Military Drive at around 1:13 p.m. According to officials, two men in their 20s started fighting in...
foxsanantonio.com
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home
OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
foxsanantonio.com
Police work to end standoff with armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are responding to an active scene on the city's Southeast side where a man is barricaded inside his home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, this began as a mental health call...
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking at surveillance video to find out who shot a man twice in the legs
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cable Ranch Apartments off Waters Edge Drive near Loop 410. Police said they don't have much to go...
foxsanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a road rage incident on the Northwest Side of town. Police were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the Villas at Bandera apartment complex off Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When they got there, they found a man inside his apartment who had...
foxsanantonio.com
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of threatening to shoot mother of his children and her sister
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say threatened to shoot the mother of his children and her sister. According to arrest records, Ross Priestly texted one of the victims saying he knew what car they were driving and threatened to shoot them. Police say after his call...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
foxsanantonio.com
Non-profit organization gives back to the veteran community during Hunger Action Month
SAN ANTONIO - September is Hunger Action Month and one organization works all year to keep veterans and their families fed. Soldiers' Angels began in San Antonio in 2015 with a mission to ensure that "no one who has sacrificed for our country goes hungry." Soldiers’ Angels have since expanded...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek identity of driver who ran over a man during Southwest Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who ran over a man in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side last month. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 along SW Loop 410 near Cento Road. Police said the victim, who was later identified as Ward...
foxsanantonio.com
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System looks to fill open positions, offers hiring bonuses
SAN ANTONIO - CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is hosting weekly hiring events to fill several open positions. The events will give candidates the opportunity to meet and speak with hiring managers and potentially receive a sign on bonus depending on the positions filled and experience. Candidates are encouraged to have their resume ready.
foxsanantonio.com
Salvation Army brings the thunder in wrestling fundraiser
This Saturday the Salvation Army is hosting an event that's expected to get wild, and leading the way is a familiar face to San Antonio. Fox News Midday was able to speak with All Elite Wrestling's Woman's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, also known as Melissa Cervantes and Brad Mayhar, Salvation Army's Public Relation's Manager.
foxsanantonio.com
Job fair for veterans, spouses, active-duty personnel to be held on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - This week, more than 90 employers will be at a job fair supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses. The Fort Hood All Veterans Job Fair is happening at the Lone Star Conference Center this Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature a range...
foxsanantonio.com
Sheriff's department gets 12 additional positions in new $2.8 billion Bexar County budget
SAN ANTONIO - After months of negotiations and heated debate, Bexar County finally has a new budget, one that was marked by compromise. "You're not always going to get everything that you ask for and we'll just have to be content with what we got for now," says Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar.
foxsanantonio.com
'Ideal to protect': doctors explain if you can get your flu shot & COVID booster together
SAN ANTONIO — Fall and winter are just around the corner and they are bringing cold, flu and COVID season with them. Tuesday University Health will start administering a new COVID booster in addition to flu vaccines. Though cold, flu and COVID cases typically rise in fall and winter...
foxsanantonio.com
TRAIN OF LIGHTS: Viewers entertained by Starlink Satellites in Monday's night sky
SAN ANTONIO - If you were looking up to the sky on Monday night, you may have been entertained by a brilliant display of lights - all in a row. Many viewers wondered about what was causing this nearly perfect row of lights moving like a train of bright lights.
