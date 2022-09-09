Read full article on original website
3 reasons the Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater right now
We’re only one week into the 2022 NFL season and I want the Miami Dolphins to make an impact move. Not only would this move be savvy and loaded with foresight, but it would potentially get the best out of Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater and they need to do it yesterday.
NFL QB rankings after week 1, where does Tua Tagovailoa land?
Week 1 of the NFL season is officially behind us, and we are ranking the performances of all 32 starting QBs. Where does Tua Tagovailoa land?. Playoff spots and Superbowl contenders aren’t decided in week 1, but it’s our first measuring stick for the 2022 season. How many teams will win because of their QB? How many teams will win with their QB? And how many teams will struggle to win because of their QB?
Todd Bowles roasts his own team for failures against Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival.
Tua Tagovailoa should stop talking; Ryan Fitzpatrick has an opinion on QB
The Miami Dolphins young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wants to be cordial with the media and answer their questions but he shouldn’t because it’s just more fuel to use against him. Tua Tagovailoa took his turn at the podium to speak with the media this week and was asked...
Shannon Sharpe blasts ‘sorry’ Brett Favre for involvement in welfare scandal
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe didn’t hold back when going after Brett Favre for his involvement in an ongoing welfare scandal in Mississippi. Let’s get one thing straight — Shannon Sharpe does not bite his tongue and certainly didn’t hold back when going after Favre.
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
