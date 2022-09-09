Read full article on original website
Power Knocked Out When Vehicle Hits Utility Pole & House In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A crash in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue knocked out power to a Sheboygan neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30. Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a utility pole, and a house. A passenger in the vehicle complained of head pain, and was taken to a Sheboygan hospital to be treated. There was also a baby inside the vehicle that wasn’t hurt.
Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest
A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
Wayne Homstad
Surrounded by family, Wayne Joseph Homstad, 77, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, died Saturday,. September 10, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Sheboygan County. Wayne was born April 18, 1945, in La Crosse Wisconsin to Faye (Huntzicker) and James E. Homstad who predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 47 years,...
Ezequiel Figueroa
Ezequiel Figueroa Jr., age 24, from Othello, Washington, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He attended school within the Sheboygan Area School District and graduated in 2016 from Central High School. Ezequiel was currently pursuing a barbering degree at Academy of Beauty Professionals in Green Bay and was expected to graduate within the coming weeks. Ezequiel enjoyed being surrounded by his family, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He had such a charismatic personality, with a bright infectious smile. He made sure to make others always feel welcomed. Ezequiel also devoted a lot of his time at the gym, always striving to be better than yesterday.
Ruth Sacke
Ruth Sacke, age 73 of Sheboygan passed away late Tuesday evening September. 13, 2022. Ruth was born March 21, 1949, in Sheboygan to the late Harvey and. Genevieve (Pirrung) Paske. Ruth graduated from South High School in 1967. She. enjoyed golfing and time spent with family. Survivors include her brother...
A Portrait of Herbert V. Kohler in Three Parts
This past Monday, David Kohler was appointed the new head of the Kohler Company by its board of directors, putting into his hands the global business that his father, Herb, had built from his own grandfather’s plumbing manufacturing venture. Since his passing on September 3rd, many have said much...
Regional Co-op to Receive up to $50M to Address Climate
A regional dairy cooperative, led by Cedar Grove farmer Brody Stapel, is getting a big boost from the USDA. Green Bay-based Edge Dairy Cooperative, which is led by Brody Stapel from Double Dutch Dairy of Cedar Grove, is the lead partner of a project called the Farmer-Led Climate-Smart Commodities Initiative: Building Success from the Ground Up. The project will be funded with an infusion of up to $50 million from the USDA to expand climate-smart markets and establish dairy and sugar as climate-smart commodities.
