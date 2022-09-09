Read full article on original website
Related
whbl.com
Wayne Homstad
Surrounded by family, Wayne Joseph Homstad, 77, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, died Saturday,. September 10, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Sheboygan County. Wayne was born April 18, 1945, in La Crosse Wisconsin to Faye (Huntzicker) and James E. Homstad who predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 47 years,...
whbl.com
Ezequiel Figueroa
Ezequiel Figueroa Jr., age 24, from Othello, Washington, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He attended school within the Sheboygan Area School District and graduated in 2016 from Central High School. Ezequiel was currently pursuing a barbering degree at Academy of Beauty Professionals in Green Bay and was expected to graduate within the coming weeks. Ezequiel enjoyed being surrounded by his family, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He had such a charismatic personality, with a bright infectious smile. He made sure to make others always feel welcomed. Ezequiel also devoted a lot of his time at the gym, always striving to be better than yesterday.
whbl.com
Terry Riemer
Terry T. Riemer, age 61, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Aurora Medical. He was born on November 27, 1960, in Sheboygan to the late Oscar and Yvonne (Pantel) Riemer. He attended local schools. Terry was employed at Richardson's Furniture for the. majority of his working career. Most...
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbl.com
Power Knocked Out When Vehicle Hits Utility Pole & House In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A crash in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue knocked out power to a Sheboygan neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30. Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a utility pole, and a house. A passenger in the vehicle complained of head pain, and was taken to a Sheboygan hospital to be treated. There was also a baby inside the vehicle that wasn’t hurt.
Teen shot near Horlick Field following high school football game
The Racine Police Department confirmed a teen was shot near Horlick Field following a high school football game Friday night.
whbl.com
A Portrait of Herbert V. Kohler in Three Parts
This past Monday, David Kohler was appointed the new head of the Kohler Company by its board of directors, putting into his hands the global business that his father, Herb, had built from his own grandfather’s plumbing manufacturing venture. Since his passing on September 3rd, many have said much...
whby.com
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
RELATED PEOPLE
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
Four arrested following fights at Hart Park during football game
Four people were arrested Friday night at Hart Park during a high school football game, Wauwatosa police said.
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Girl missing, last seen near 48th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have asked the public for help to locate missing 10-year-old De'Ondra Hanford. Hanford was last seen near 48th and Center around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. She is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 97 pounds with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair in box braids. She was wearing a white, short-sleeved shirt, gray jogging pants and white Nike shoes.
wearegreenbay.com
One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
Comments / 0