Ezequiel Figueroa Jr., age 24, from Othello, Washington, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He attended school within the Sheboygan Area School District and graduated in 2016 from Central High School. Ezequiel was currently pursuing a barbering degree at Academy of Beauty Professionals in Green Bay and was expected to graduate within the coming weeks. Ezequiel enjoyed being surrounded by his family, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He had such a charismatic personality, with a bright infectious smile. He made sure to make others always feel welcomed. Ezequiel also devoted a lot of his time at the gym, always striving to be better than yesterday.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO