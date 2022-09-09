Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
55% of Mohawk Valley Vape Shops Failed Compliance Check; NYSP
Numerous complaints from parents and school officials have prompted local law enforcement to crack down on stores selling vape products to minors. Similar to alcohol compliance checks - which focus on stores checking ID's for alcohol sales - New York State Police launched 'Operation Vaporizer', targeting the sale of flavored vaporizers to minors, police officials said.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman allegedly stole numerous items from three area businesses in the Western Adirondacks: TOWPD
OLD FORGE- A woman from Monroe County is accused of stealing numerous merchandise from local businesses in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Jessica M. Nichols, 39, of Fairport, NY was arrested and charged by the Town of Webb Police Department with three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny. According to Chief...
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central New Yorker Wins Nearly 20 Grand on Take 5 Lottery Ticket
5-9-21-23-29 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Speedway on Route 12 in Norwich and is worth $18,563.50. You better check your numbers if you played Take 5 on September 14. Evening Drawing NY Winner. There was another New York winner in the evening drawing. The winning numbers...
Help Find Heartless Jerk Who Abandoned Dog on Side of CNY Road
Who can be this low? Some heartless jerk abandoned a defenseless dog, leaving it for dead on the side of the road, and from the looks of it, the poor pooch has already suffered enough. Thankfully, a good Samaritan noticed the malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleeker Street, near...
New, Fresh, Modern Rest Areas Opening on NYS Thruway
The latest in a series of all 27 worn New York State Thruway rest areas opened on Monday along the west-bound lane in Chittenango. The new sleek smaller version of the new rest stops includes Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Applegreen (a grab and go convenience section) and Ny Food and Drinks. The...
There’s a Secret New York Cavern With a Waterfall 100 Feet Underground
There's a secret cavern a little over an hour from Utica where you can see a breathtaking underground waterfall. Nestled 100 feet below the surface, Secret Caverns, founded by local civil engineer Roger Mallery, has a waterfall that brings visitors from around the world. The caverns in Cobleskill, New York have hosted travelers since their discovery in 1928.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armory Square business had bricks thrown into windows twice in three days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside of Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, a dispensary that will open as soon as New York State allows it, it’s a business unlike anywhere else in Armory Square. Outside, the owner is dealing with the same problem as everyone else. Twice in the last three days, someone tried to smash the business’ […]
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
One of Largest Tribal Community Centers of Its Kind Coming to CNY
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. See what it'll look like when it's complete. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new...
New Store To Make You Beautiful Opens at Sangertown Square Mall
A new store making you beautiful has opened in Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Stella Salon is locally owned and operated by Joanne Foley. The full-service hair salon just opened in the Target Wing next to DSW. It replaces the old Master Cuts. Latest Hair Trends. Stella specializes in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
Ex-CEO of Facebook imitator from Central NY headed to prison, must pay $3 million
Syracuse N.Y. — The former CEO of a Facebook-like company in Syracuse was sentenced Monday to more than four years in federal prison, federal prosecutors said. Glen Zinszer, 52, of Liverpool, also was ordered to pay more than $3 million to his victims and the government who he defrauded, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
‘Tragic for Everyone Involved’, Utica PD Official Talks About Fatal Shooting Incident This Week
We're learning more about the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Utica man earlier this week. The fatal shooting has prompted two probes into the response of officers who encountered David Litts at his Neilson Street home armed with a knife, police have said. Litts...
WKTV
Officer-involved shooting on Neilson Street in Utica
Utica, NY -- Utica Police are investigating an officer involved shooting on 1600 block Neilson Street. An adult male was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured. Utica Police were called to 1601 Neilson St. for reports of an emotionally disturbed person. Police could not tell NEWSChannel 2 if that was the person taken to the hospital or how many officers shot at the subject.
Flights of Grilled Cheese? Yes Please! Coming Soon to Utica
I honestly love the concepts of serving flights because it gives you the ability to try different things at one time. We've seen flights of it all: beer, mimosas, ciders, ice cream and more. But, this new flight soaring into Utica is one that you really don't want to miss taking off.
WKTV
Utica woman charged with DWI had BAC 3 times legal limit, police say
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing a DWI charge after New York State Police say she was driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Brenda Evans, 56, of Utica, was stopped at the Thruway toll entrance in Utica around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
WKTV
Former Utica tax preparer facing federal tax fraud charges
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A tax preparer formerly from Utica has been charged with tax fraud after allegedly filing false income tax returns for herself and others. Dianna Nolan, 46, has been indicted on two counts of filing a false income tax return and 15 counts of aiding and assisting the filing of false income tax returns.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1