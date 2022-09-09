ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

55% of Mohawk Valley Vape Shops Failed Compliance Check; NYSP

Numerous complaints from parents and school officials have prompted local law enforcement to crack down on stores selling vape products to minors. Similar to alcohol compliance checks - which focus on stores checking ID's for alcohol sales - New York State Police launched 'Operation Vaporizer', targeting the sale of flavored vaporizers to minors, police officials said.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Utica, NY
Big Frog 104

Central New Yorker Wins Nearly 20 Grand on Take 5 Lottery Ticket

5-9-21-23-29 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Speedway on Route 12 in Norwich and is worth $18,563.50. You better check your numbers if you played Take 5 on September 14. Evening Drawing NY Winner. There was another New York winner in the evening drawing. The winning numbers...
Big Frog 104

New, Fresh, Modern Rest Areas Opening on NYS Thruway

The latest in a series of all 27 worn New York State Thruway rest areas opened on Monday along the west-bound lane in Chittenango. The new sleek smaller version of the new rest stops includes Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Applegreen (a grab and go convenience section) and Ny Food and Drinks. The...
CHITTENANGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Fraud#National Grid
localsyr.com

Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
CANASTOTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Star 93.9

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Ex-CEO of Facebook imitator from Central NY headed to prison, must pay $3 million

Syracuse N.Y. — The former CEO of a Facebook-like company in Syracuse was sentenced Monday to more than four years in federal prison, federal prosecutors said. Glen Zinszer, 52, of Liverpool, also was ordered to pay more than $3 million to his victims and the government who he defrauded, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
WKTV

Officer-involved shooting on Neilson Street in Utica

Utica, NY -- Utica Police are investigating an officer involved shooting on 1600 block Neilson Street. An adult male was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured. Utica Police were called to 1601 Neilson St. for reports of an emotionally disturbed person. Police could not tell NEWSChannel 2 if that was the person taken to the hospital or how many officers shot at the subject.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica woman charged with DWI had BAC 3 times legal limit, police say

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing a DWI charge after New York State Police say she was driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Brenda Evans, 56, of Utica, was stopped at the Thruway toll entrance in Utica around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Former Utica tax preparer facing federal tax fraud charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A tax preparer formerly from Utica has been charged with tax fraud after allegedly filing false income tax returns for herself and others. Dianna Nolan, 46, has been indicted on two counts of filing a false income tax return and 15 counts of aiding and assisting the filing of false income tax returns.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy