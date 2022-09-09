Read full article on original website
Related
whbl.com
Power Knocked Out When Vehicle Hits Utility Pole & House In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A crash in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue knocked out power to a Sheboygan neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30. Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a utility pole, and a house. A passenger in the vehicle complained of head pain, and was taken to a Sheboygan hospital to be treated. There was also a baby inside the vehicle that wasn’t hurt.
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
CBS 58
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash with SUV
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The driver of a motorcycle is in critical condition after colliding with an SUV Tuesday night, Sept. 13. It happened around 8:28 p.m. near Madison Street and Kilps Drive in Waukesha. According to the Waukesha Police Department, dispatch received multiple calls reporting the crash. Police and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha motorcycle crash; man taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 32-year-old man was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life Tuesday night, Sept. 13 following a motorcycle crash in Waukesha. It happened around 8:30 p.m. When police and fire units arrived on scene they located a 32-year-old man lying in the roadway. As Waukesha Fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Milwaukee police search for driver who hit and killed a Brady St. staple
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police search for the driver who hit and killed 32-year-old Arne Bast on Brady St. late Sunday night, his family mourns his death. "He was one of a kind. He was unique. He was generous. He was giving," his older brother Caleb Bast said Tuesday.
Racine hit-and-run: 59-year-old man dead, police seeking suspect
A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident near Phillips and Washington in Racine on Sunday. The Racine Police Department responded to the scene and found a 59-year-old man dead in the street.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
wtmj.com
UPDATE: I-94 reopens following shutdown in both directions because of standing water
UPDATE – As of 2:30 p.m., all lanes of I-94 in both directions had reopened. I-94 in Waukesha County was shut down in both directions Monday while crews worked to remove standing water. Drivers headed westbound were being diverted onto WIS 16, in order to allow crews to pump...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
'Hi mom, the bus tipped over can you bring me some shoes?': Elm Grove parent reacts to submerged bus
ELM GROVE, Wis. — "Stunned and shocked" is how one Elm Grove parent describes her daughter calling to tell her that the school bus she was on had flooded. It happened Monday morning outside Pilgrim Park Middle School. Allie Gershcke told WSN 12 News that her daughter called asking...
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
Update: Muskego police find two missing teen girls
The Muskego Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two missing teenage girls. 17-year-old Gabbriella Stanley and 15-year-old Aunnie Way have been missing since Friday, Sept. 9.
CBS 58
Attorney for family of man who fell from rising drawbridge in Milwaukee calls on US attorney to open a federal investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The attorney for the family of the man who died after falling from a rising drawbridge in Milwaukee, Jay Urban, is calling on the US Attorney to investigate his death. The 77-year-old Rhode Island man fell to his death from the Kilbourn Ave. drawbridge on Aug....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children
MILWAUKEE - The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he was...
WISN
Waukesha School District shocked by alleged report of physical abuse in Lawrence School
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Wednesday morning the School District of Waukesha was alerted that the Waukesha Police Department would execute a warrant at the Lawrence School. The school district later released a statement declaring that the warrant was to address suspected physical abuse of a child and that the Lawrence School would be closed.
CBS 58
Skeletal remains found inside building on Milwaukee's north side identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified skeletal remains found inside a building near 2nd and Burleigh. The remains were discovered on Aug. 10. The ME's office revealed Monday, Sept. 12, the remains are a 32-year-old Milwaukee man. Family has been notified. The remains were found in...
ozaukeepress.com
Number of beer garden parking tickets issued called ‘ghastly’
Commission member takes issue with citations but chief says officers are just enforcing clearly posted law. AT THE FIRST beer garden of the season in July, cars were parked on the grass in Upper Lake Park next to a sign that instructs drivers not to do that. Press file photo.
WISN
Missing Muskego teens found safe
MUSKEGO, Wis. — The Muskego Police Department says two missing teenagers have been found. Police said 17-year-old Gabbriella Stanley and 15-year-old Aunnie Way had been missing since Friday, Sept. 9. The Muskego Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Monday that both girls had been located and are...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan
MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
Comments / 0