Magnolia, TX

Sheriff: Man arrested in 8-year murder of Cypress family

HOUSTON (CW39) — An 8-year-old murder mystery closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder. The Sun family, which consisted of a mom and dad, along with two boys, ages 9 and 7, were found shot to death in their home in the Coles Crossing neighborhood in northwest Harris County back in January of 2014.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Crash on North Freeway in Spring leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Spring on Wednesday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 23000 block of the North Freeway near Springwoods Village Parkway. Deputies said a car hit the back of a box truck on the...
SPRING, TX
Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Huffman, deputies say

HUFFMAN, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Huffman early Thursday morning. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 24000 block of FM 2100. Deputies say a man was driving when he noticed something last minute in the roadway. The driver struck...
HUFFMAN, TX
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
HOUSTON, TX
One dead after shooting at west Houston motel, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a west Houston hotel. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Hotel on 2830 Wilcrest Drive. Police said a 35-year-old Black man was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He was...
HOUSTON, TX
Deputy-involved crash in northwest Houston under investigation

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash on Tuesday night involving multiple vehicles, including one of their deputies. It happened around 8 p.m. last night near Highway 6 and FM 529 in northwest Houston. Deputies say a driver in an SUV crashed into the...
HOUSTON, TX
Innocent woman shot in drive-by shooting in Fifth Ward, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in a Fifth Ward neighborhood at the 5300 block of Margarita Street. Houston police say a young woman was at home in her...
HOUSTON, TX
Security guard shot, killed at west Houston club, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — A security guard is dead Wednesday morning after he was shot at Club Onyx in west Houston, police said. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at 3113 Bering Drive. Houston police say a man at the club had an argument over his girlfriend. A security guard...
HPD arrest 3 suspects in possible connection to Montgomery County homicide

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police arrested three suspects in a stolen SUV that is connected to a homicide investigation early Tuesday morning. Houston police officers were patrolling near East Little York and Airline Drive when they ran the plate of a gold Chevy SUV, and it came back stolen by two homicide suspects in Montgomery County.
Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder

HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
HOUSTON, TX
Klein Forest High School evacuated under bomb threat, student arrested

HOUSTON (CW39) — Klein Forest High School has been evacuated as school officials investigate a bomb threat made by a student, Klein ISD said in a statement on Thursday morning. At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Klein ISD police said a student at Klein Forest made an electronic statement...
Houston schools locked down as precaution after reported threats

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three Houston schools went into lockdown as a “precaution” after threats were made against Heights High School, Hogg and Hamilton Middle School, Houston ISD said on social media. The school district said “no evidence was found to substantiate the threat.”. Houston Police Chief...
HOUSTON, TX
What to do when your vehicle stalls on the freeway

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s a situation most people hope to never experience, but it might happen to you one day. In the event your car stalls on a major freeway do you know what to do?. We spoke with Danny Perez with the Texas Department of Transportation to...
Nightly closures on Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway begins Thursday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Toll Road Authority is warning drivers about a major closure taking place this Thursday night near Tomball on the Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m., all main lanes north and south on the Tomball Tollway will be...
TOMBALL, TX
Allergy Report & Air Quality: Thursday, September 15th

HOUSTON (CW39) – Air quality alerts are issued for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas today. This is due to high levels of ground level ozone building as the heat of the day sets in. Other large, highly populated cites in the state have air quality alerts this Thursday as well. San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas, and Houston are under an ‘Ozone Action Day’ issued by TCEQ.
HOUSTON, TX

