ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

1 man found dead after a Lexington shooting. Suspect arrested, charged with murder

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igmbz_0hoRTCf200

One man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting on Devonia Avenue Thursday, Lexington police say.

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Devonia Avenue, which is near North Broadway. Police said they were responding to a report of a disorder with a weapon and when they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead on scene.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Clarence Adams.

Police arrested Steven Smith, 32, and charged him with murder, fourth degree assault (domestic violence), two counts of wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center without a bond.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Smith and Adams lived at the same residence. The assault charge stemmed from an assault of a third party, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kDDn_0hoRTCf200
Members of the Lexington police and fire departments, along with the Kentucky State Police, respond to a report of a shooting on Devonia Avenue in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

The killing marks the 34th homicide in Lexington this year, putting the city closer to the annual homicide record of 37, which was set in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Teenager found shot on Oxford Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a teenager was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Oxford Circle. According to officers, the juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The search continues for a suspect. Investigators say anyone with...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

Former Lexington police chief reacts to recent gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Multiple agencies and organizations are sparking conversations over the recent gun violence in Lexington after the city reaches its 35th homicide for the year. That number is just two shy of the 37 homicides in 2021. Former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty served on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington shooting victim dies; police investigating as homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officers found someone with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
q95fm.net

Daycare Worker Arrested After Child Is Brought To Hospital

A child caretaker is now facing a child abuse charge after a baby was taken to the UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Tyeisha Smith was a daycare worker in Madison County. Jail records show that Smith was arrested on Friday. An investigation began following the child’s visit to...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers to ID Horse Mania vandal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – They’re conversation pieces, examples of pride and talent across the city. The Horse Mania sculptures are also a target for late-night mischief that can easily result in damage to the art. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of the Horse Mania sculptures...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Domestic Violence#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#The Kentucky State Police
WKYT 27

Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvih.com

Police Investigate After Two Bodies Found

Two death investigations are underway in Lexington after bodies were found in separate locations Monday morning. The first is on Red Berry Circle, near Boston Road. Lexington police say they found a body in the back of an abandoned car in the 900 block of Red Berry. The cause of death is unknown.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Madison County Detention Center inmate escaped custody on Wednesday. At around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 36-year-old Daniel Diles of Richmond escaped custody during court proceedings. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange pants, and was barefoot. According to the Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
10K+
Followers
472
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy