1 man found dead after a Lexington shooting. Suspect arrested, charged with murder

One man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting on Devonia Avenue Thursday, Lexington police say.

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Devonia Avenue, which is near North Broadway. Police said they were responding to a report of a disorder with a weapon and when they arrived, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead on scene.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Clarence Adams.

Police arrested Steven Smith, 32, and charged him with murder, fourth degree assault (domestic violence), two counts of wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center without a bond.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Smith and Adams lived at the same residence. The assault charge stemmed from an assault of a third party, according to police.

Members of the Lexington police and fire departments, along with the Kentucky State Police, respond to a report of a shooting on Devonia Avenue in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

The killing marks the 34th homicide in Lexington this year, putting the city closer to the annual homicide record of 37, which was set in 2021.