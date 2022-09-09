Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Scottsdale convenience store sells $2.4M jackpot Arizona Lottery ticket
PHOENIX – A lucky Arizona Lottery player could be $2.4 million richer after hitting the jackpot over the weekend. The Circle K on McDowell Road near Granite Reef Road in Scottsdale sold a $1 ticket that matched all six numbers in Saturday’s The Pick drawing. The winning numbers...
KTAR.com
Arizona children interacting with guns at school at similar rates as recent years
PHOENIX — Since the school year started, Arizona has been hit with a rash of gun-related lockdowns and evacuations, but data suggests there hasn’t been a drastic increase in kids interacting with a gun. The Arizona Youth Survey asked 51,448 kids in all 15 counties of the state...
KTAR.com
Phoenix-area power company approves customer rate increase starting in November
PHOENIX – Customers of Salt River Project will be zapped with a price hike for power starting in November, after the Arizona public utility voted for the increase Monday. SRP’s board of directors said the yearly price will rise an average of $5.58 per month. Directors also approved the same amount to also be applied beginning in November 2023.
KTAR.com
‘The Letter’ assesses the arrest and motives behind Utah murder
LEHI — Almost as soon as Sgt. Jerry Townsend settled into the driver’s seat of his unmarked police car, the man handcuffed next to him began asking him questions. “How long did it take you guys to find the people I shot?” said 19-year-old Jorge Benvenuto, who wore basketball shorts and a T-shirt. Townsend told him only one of the two teens he’d shot was dead – Zachary Snarr.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake discusses border, voucher expansion, economy
PHOENIX — Kari Lake is the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona looking to replace term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey in the Nov. 8 general election. Lake joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday to give her thoughts on the border, school voucher expansion and the state of the economy.
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Hear what governor candidates have to say about top issues
PHOENIX — KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Luke Forstner was on hand last week when Arizona’s gubernatorial candidates, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs, took part in a forum hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Phoenix. Forstner breaks down the Sept. 7 event...
KTAR.com
Watch: Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates Hoffman, Horne face off in debate
PHOENIX — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates Kathy Hoffman and Tom Horne face off Wednesday night in a debate put on by PBS. Hoffman, a Democrat, is the current schools chief and has held the office since 2019. Here’s her last appearance on KTAR News:. Horne, the...
Comments / 0