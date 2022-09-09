Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Rick Beato’s Gibson Les Paul Special: Thinner body, TV blue finish and more
Gibson has released a signature Les Paul Special for YouTube music personality Rick Beato. The double-cutaway guitar adopts the aesthetics of Beato’s favourite guitars: his TV Yellow Les Paul Special and his Pelham Blue Les Paul Standard. Its mahogany body is thinner than a regular Les Paul Special DC – at 1.5” – reducing its weight to a comfortable 7.2 pounds.
guitar.com
Examining the potential of Jamstik’s Studio MIDI guitar
Peel back the psychological layers that hold a guitarist together, reach past all the bravado, the one-foot-on-the-monitor confidence, and you’ll find a question pondered only in private, vulnerable moments. “How do I integrate MIDI into my rig?” the guitarist asks themselves through heaving sobs, gazing at the confounding end of a 9-pin cable.
guitar.com
J Rockett Uni-Verb review: A vintage-style vibe machine with added springy ambience
It’s perfectly feasible that J Rockett decided to put a Uni-Vibe effect and a digital spring reverb in the same pedal purely because they thought it would sound nice. But isn’t it just possible that, on some level, they really did it for the pun?. Either way, Uni-Verb...
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne shares Black Sabbath’s first thoughts on Jimi Hendrix: “Geezer Butler said he was crap… I think he was taking a different drug than me”
Ozzy Osbourne has provided insight into Black Sabbath’s first impressions of Jimi Hendrix in a new interview, confessing bassist Geezer Butler was initially less than impressed by the guitar prodigy. Speaking with Rolling Stone yesterday (September 14) in light of the release of his most recent album, Patient Number...
RELATED PEOPLE
guitar.com
Watch rare 1990s rehearsal footage of System Of A Down
Rare rehearsal footage of System Of A Down has been posted online to YouTube which dates back to 1998. The footage was posted by a channel under the name of System Of A Down Live Archive. Two videos were posted, with the first one showing the band rehearsing before a show at Bojangles in Sacramento in December 1998. Right at the end of the video, the group receives the news of Snot frontman Lynn Strait’s passing.
guitar.com
After Denny’s Grand Slam, punks go hardcore at the Sonic Drive-In
Punk bands and fans converged upon a New Jersey Sonic Drive-In last weekend (10 September) to mosh – not nosh – to sets from five bands. The raucous combo of bands that night included Gel, Scowl, Exhibition, Chemical Fix and Phantom. Footage from the show has already made the rounds online, including coverage by Sunny Singh, the DIY show archivist better known as hate5six.
guitar.com
Charvel launches new minimalistic guitar designed for shred – the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM
Charvel has announced the latest addition to its ever-expanding range of guitars: the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM with a natural satin finish. Under a month since its two most recent launches, the first-ever Jim Root signature model and the new signature guitar for As I Lay Dying’s Phil Sgrosso, Charvel has now announced that one more new axe has just hit the market.
CARS・
guitar.com
Zakk Wylde on hearing Black Sabbath’s music for the first time: “I was beyond terrified“
Longtime Ozzy Osbourne contributor Zakk Wylde has opened up about the first time he listened to Black Sabbath’s music as a kid, saying that the experience “terrified” him. Discussing his relationship with Osbourne in a new interview with Revolver, Wylde recalls the moment he first came into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
guitar.com
Carlos Santana back on stage for Las Vegas residency following mid-show collapse
Carlos Santana is set to return to the stage for his Las Vegas residency following a medical incident where collapsed mid-show during his set at Pine Knob Music Theatre, Michigan, back in July. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame guitarist reportedly collapsed due to heat exhaustion and dehydration. Following...
guitar.com
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies at 47
David Andersson, guitarist for Swedish melodic death metal band Soilwork, has reportedly passed away at the age of 47. Soilwork confirmed Andersson’s passing in a statement on social media: “Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us.”. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the...
guitar.com
Sam Fender announces break from touring due to mental health reasons: “My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while”
Sam Fender has announced that he will be taking a break from touring due to mental health reasons, meaning his upcoming US shows will be cancelled, as well as gigs with Florence and the Machine and the Life is Beautiful Festival. Fender’s rescheduled appearances at UK record stores are also...
guitar.com
Steven Wilson says music has lost its power: “Music has slipped down the list of things that matter to young people.”
Steven Wilson has given another take on the music industry today, explaining how he feels music has lost some of its power. As the founding member of Porcupine Tree, Wilson has over 30 years of insider insight into the music industry. In an interview with Rob Moore on YouTube, he spoke of his opinion on why he believes “Music has slipped down the list of things that matter to young people.”
Comments / 0