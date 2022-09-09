ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
guitar.com

Rick Beato’s Gibson Les Paul Special: Thinner body, TV blue finish and more

Gibson has released a signature Les Paul Special for YouTube music personality Rick Beato. The double-cutaway guitar adopts the aesthetics of Beato’s favourite guitars: his TV Yellow Les Paul Special and his Pelham Blue Les Paul Standard. Its mahogany body is thinner than a regular Les Paul Special DC – at 1.5” – reducing its weight to a comfortable 7.2 pounds.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Examining the potential of Jamstik’s Studio MIDI guitar

Peel back the psychological layers that hold a guitarist together, reach past all the bravado, the one-foot-on-the-monitor confidence, and you’ll find a question pondered only in private, vulnerable moments. “How do I integrate MIDI into my rig?” the guitarist asks themselves through heaving sobs, gazing at the confounding end of a 9-pin cable.
COMPUTERS
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne shares Black Sabbath’s first thoughts on Jimi Hendrix: “Geezer Butler said he was crap… I think he was taking a different drug than me”

Ozzy Osbourne has provided insight into Black Sabbath’s first impressions of Jimi Hendrix in a new interview, confessing bassist Geezer Butler was initially less than impressed by the guitar prodigy. Speaking with Rolling Stone yesterday (September 14) in light of the release of his most recent album, Patient Number...
MUSIC
guitar.com

Watch rare 1990s rehearsal footage of System Of A Down

Rare rehearsal footage of System Of A Down has been posted online to YouTube which dates back to 1998. The footage was posted by a channel under the name of System Of A Down Live Archive. Two videos were posted, with the first one showing the band rehearsing before a show at Bojangles in Sacramento in December 1998. Right at the end of the video, the group receives the news of Snot frontman Lynn Strait’s passing.
guitar.com

After Denny’s Grand Slam, punks go hardcore at the Sonic Drive-In

Punk bands and fans converged upon a New Jersey Sonic Drive-In last weekend (10 September) to mosh – not nosh – to sets from five bands. The raucous combo of bands that night included Gel, Scowl, Exhibition, Chemical Fix and Phantom. Footage from the show has already made the rounds online, including coverage by Sunny Singh, the DIY show archivist better known as hate5six.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Charvel launches new minimalistic guitar designed for shred – the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM

Charvel has announced the latest addition to its ever-expanding range of guitars: the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM with a natural satin finish. Under a month since its two most recent launches, the first-ever Jim Root signature model and the new signature guitar for As I Lay Dying’s Phil Sgrosso, Charvel has now announced that one more new axe has just hit the market.
CARS
guitar.com

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies at 47

David Andersson, guitarist for Swedish melodic death metal band Soilwork, has reportedly passed away at the age of 47. Soilwork confirmed Andersson’s passing in a statement on social media: “Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us.”. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the...
MUSIC
guitar.com

Steven Wilson says music has lost its power: “Music has slipped down the list of things that matter to young people.”

Steven Wilson has given another take on the music industry today, explaining how he feels music has lost some of its power. As the founding member of Porcupine Tree, Wilson has over 30 years of insider insight into the music industry. In an interview with Rob Moore on YouTube, he spoke of his opinion on why he believes “Music has slipped down the list of things that matter to young people.”
MUSIC

