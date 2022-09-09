Rare rehearsal footage of System Of A Down has been posted online to YouTube which dates back to 1998. The footage was posted by a channel under the name of System Of A Down Live Archive. Two videos were posted, with the first one showing the band rehearsing before a show at Bojangles in Sacramento in December 1998. Right at the end of the video, the group receives the news of Snot frontman Lynn Strait’s passing.

2 DAYS AGO