NME
Blizzard explains why ‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are behind a battle pass
Overwatch 2 upset some fans last week when it was announced that new heroes will be locked behind the game’s battle pass. In response, Blizzard has stated that doing so will not upset the game’s strategic, team-based battles. The battle pass news was confirmed by Overwatch commercial leader...
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ shares 3 new multiplayer modes
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch with three new multiplayer game modes, including one that shares some similarities to Ubisoft‘s Rainbow Six Siege. The three new game modes were revealed at Call Of Duty: Next, which shared a first look at Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer in action.
How “weaponised cringe” helped Riot’s LEC find its identity
If you’ve ever tuned into one of Riot’s European League Of Legends broadcasts, you might have found yourself a little confused. While League Of Legends is a fairly serious MOBA, the broadcasts are anything but, with comedy music videos, bizarre memes and even a 10,000 seater stadium broadcast kicking off with a Rock, Paper, Scissors fight that pokes fun at the widely-mocked rumour that two of the broadcasters on that week’s stream might have got into a fight behind the scenes, during their playing days.
‘Warzone 2.0’ trailer confirms November release date and DMZ mode
Warzone 2.0 has been revealed at Call Of Duty: Next today (September 15), with Activision Blizzard confirming a release date and details on the upcoming sequel. Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16, several weeks after the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Described as an “all-new, free-for-everyone...
How to watch today’s ‘Call Of Duty’: Next livestream
A new Call Of Duty: Next livestream is due to air tonight, offering fans a taste of what to expect from the next COD titles – find all the details on how to watch the broadcast beneath. The online event is scheduled to begin at 5:30pm BST today (September...
‘Squid Game’ creator to reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two
The creator of ‘Squid Game’ will reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two. On September 14, South Korean news outlet Moonhwa Ilbo reported that the second season of the hit Netflix series will implement a new mechanism for the games named Cheol-su, described to be the “boyfriend” of Young-hee, the iconic giant doll used in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game in the first season.
Ubisoft CEO warns of a price hike for the company’s “big AAA games”
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has shared that the company’s biggest games will start launching with higher asking prices. Speaking to Axios, Guillemot acknowledged that Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate adventure Skull & Bones was recently priced at £65 ($70). Looking ahead, Guillemot shared that “some of [Ubisoft’s] games will...
‘Vampire Survivors’ prepares to launch out of Early Access
Vampire Survivors, the smash hit Early Access title from developer Poncle, finally has a full release date. The highly-anticipated 1.0 version of the popular vampire game will finally be announced on September 29. Additionally, as an apology for the amount of teasing around the game’s full launch, Poncle will be...
‘Atlanta’: the 10 greatest episodes so far, ranked
Across three seasons, Donald Glover’s masterful comedy-drama series Atlanta has tackled race, class, ‘cancel culture’ and the cult of celebrity while telling the story of aspiring rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), his cousin and manager Earn (Glover), the mother of Earn’s child Vanessa (Zazie Beetz) and spiritual stoner Darius (LaKeith Stanfield).
‘Deathloop’ is coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass next week
Deathloop, the most recent title from Dishonored and Prey studio Arkane, is on its way to Xbox Series X|S and will launch for Xbox and PC Game Pass on September 20. Announced during the Xbox Tokyo Games Show stream, Deathloop will be launching day one on both Xbox and PC Game Pass, and is available to preload right now. The game was first released in September 2021 on PS5 and PC, and will receive a major content update for its Xbox debut.
‘GoldenEye 007’ will have online play on the Switch, but not Xbox
Microsoft has confirmed that it has “no plans” to bring online multiplayer to GoldenEye 007 on Xbox, although the feature has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch versions. Yesterday (September 13), Rare and Nintendo announced the return of GoldenEye 007, a fan-favourite shooter from the Nintendo 64 that will be making its way to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles.
‘House Of The Dragon’ celebrates royal wedding in new episode teaser
House Of The Dragon has shared a teaser for season one episode five – take a look below. The Game of Thrones spinoff series is currently airing weekly on HBO Max, with the forthcoming episode airing on September 18. Paddy Considine’s Viserys Targaryen can be heard saying “I wish...
