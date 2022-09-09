If you’ve ever tuned into one of Riot’s European League Of Legends broadcasts, you might have found yourself a little confused. While League Of Legends is a fairly serious MOBA, the broadcasts are anything but, with comedy music videos, bizarre memes and even a 10,000 seater stadium broadcast kicking off with a Rock, Paper, Scissors fight that pokes fun at the widely-mocked rumour that two of the broadcasters on that week’s stream might have got into a fight behind the scenes, during their playing days.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO