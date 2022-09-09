Read full article on original website
Related
wrfalp.com
State Grant Program for Businesses Still Struggling from Pandemic Now Open
A program that provides flexible grants to businesses still recovering from the pandemic is now open in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the applications portal for the Seed Funding Grant Program is open. The new program is designed to support New York State small businesses, micro-businesses and...
wrfalp.com
PROMESA, Inc. of Dunkirk Awarded $550,000 for Mobile Medication Unit
PROMESA, Inc. in Dunkirk has been awarded $550,000 for a Mobile Medication unit. The funding is part of $10.25 million from the federal State Opioid Response Grant to bolster harm reduction services for marginalized and high-risk populations throughout New York. It is being administered jointly by the Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene and New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.
wrfalp.com
City of Jamestown Facing Lawsuit From One of Its Unions
AFSCME New York Council 66, Local 418, which represents employees in the City’s Department of Public Works, filed the suit in Chautauqua County Supreme Court. The union had filed three grievances, which Arbitrator Douglas Bantle found the city failed to respond to or set a meeting in the time period required in the union’s contract.
wrfalp.com
County Legislature Approves Grant Funding for Dunkirk Airport Runway Lighting Project
The Chautauqua County Legislature approved a resolution accepting a $669,915 grant for the Dunkirk Airport at a special meeting Monday night. Airport Manager Shannon Barnhart, speaking at the meeting, said that money from the Federal Aviation Administration would go toward upgrading the lighting on the crosswind runway to LED lights. She said it is required to have fully working lights on the runway. Barnhart added the project has already been approved and that the legislature was just accepting the grant award.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrfalp.com
Over 60 People Come out to Discuss Public Safety, Other Issues at City Council Public Forum
Public safety was just one issue discussed with over 60 people who attended a public forum held by Jamestown City Council Wednesday night. Council President Tony Dolce stated one of his goals has been to hold these kinds of forums outside of the regular council meeting, but the Pandemic put that on hold until now.
wrfalp.com
City Continues to Work on Ways to Address Rising Homelessness
City officials and local organizations are continuing to meet to work on ways to address rising homelessness in Jamestown. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist updated City Council on a meeting held Monday with organizations that are part of the county’s Homeless Coalition including the Salvation Army, UCAN Mission, Chautauqua Opportunities, Southern Tier Environments for Living, UPMC, and more, “What we’ve normally seen in the past is homelessness that includes folks that have been kicked out of shelters or have been sanctioned by the county or other providers for whatever violation of services they provided. We would normally see about 25 to 30, that’s what the last census was of homeless here in the city. We are finding encampments that can be up to 50 to 70 people. And we are trying to work to deal with it.”
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Public Schools New Dress Code Policy Addresses Equity
The Jamestown School Board approved a new dress code policy that aims to promote diversity, prevent discrimination, and assure equity. Chief Information Officer Jessie Joy said the Code of Conduct is reviewed annually as required by state law. She said the recently adopted policy on diversity, equity, and inclusion was the number one guiding principle that the committee kept in mind while reviewing the dress code in addition to the Crown Act of 2019, “It was recently established as an amendment to the ‘Dignity For All Students Act‘ that prohibits racial and cultural discrimination based on hair texture and protective hair styles. So, we also wanted to revisit our dress code to consider whether there was any language that would be in conflict with the Crown Act in our existing dress code.”
wrfalp.com
Bemus Point Fall Fest Set for September 16-18
The celebration of autumn will include a street market with over 50 vendors and sidewalk fare, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food and drink specials at the restaurants. For more information, visit facebook.com/VisitBemusPoint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrfalp.com
County Holding Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day September 17
Chautauqua County is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day this Saturday, September 17. The County Department of Public Facilities Division of Solid Waste will hold the event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DPF building at 454 North Work Street in Falconer. The event allows residents to...
wrfalp.com
Michael Grandinetti to perform magic at Reg Lenna on Saturday, Sept. 17
JAMESTOWN – Nationally known magician and illusionist Michael Grandinetti will perform live on stage at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Magic of Michael Grandinetti features breathtaking wonders from the magician’s extraordinary career. Legendary magic plots of levitation, escapes, sawing in half, teleportation, and more are re-imagined for today’s audiences, making them more visual, surprising, and even more astounding than ever before. However, audiences don’t just watch the magic, they’re pulled into an interactive experience where everyone in the theater becomes part of the magic.
wrfalp.com
City-Wide Public Forum Tonight at Christ First United Methodist Church
Housing issues as well as public safety issues will be discussed at a City-Wide forum in Jamestown tonight. The forum, which is open to all, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Christ First United Methodist Church at the corner of Lakeview Avenue and Buffalo Street. City officials and City...
wrfalp.com
WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 15, 2022
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com. THU SEP 15. Third Thursday summer concert series featuring Cee Brown Experience and Jonny...
Comments / 0