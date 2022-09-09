ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio customers have chance to win free Wendy's breakfast for a year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wendy's is giving customers in Ohio a chance to win free breakfast for a year as well as thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. The Breakfast Matching Game runs now through Sunday, Oct. 9, and is free to play. Customers can visit the game...
Ohio reports under 20,600 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 20,600 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, Ohio has reported 20,552 new cases, 626 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 48 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 99 deaths. Last Thursday, September 1, 2022, Ohio...
Ohio teachers can now carry guns in the classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As of September 12th, Ohio teachers are allowed to carry guns in the classroom, due to House Bill 99 going into effect. "Arming teachers is not the way to keep our children safe," said Melissa Cropper, a former educator and the president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers.
'Tis the season for apple picking in Ohio

UTICA, Ohio (WSYX) —A soggy Spring had some apple orchards off to a slower start. However, summer weather is proving to help get others back on track or do even better than normal. At Branstool Orchards in Utica, you can find just about anything. The orchard is home to...
Ohio schools, large and small, to develop Intel's workforce

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel is promising more than $17 million to 80 Ohio colleges, partnering with higher education to develop a workforce for its microchip manufacturing facilities. Schools large and small are getting a piece of the action, hoping to attract students and create a pipeline to Intel.
Abortion bill passes W.Va. Legislature, setting off firestorm of protest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:36 p.m. 9/13/22. A bill banning abortion with very few exceptions is headed to the desk of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The move by both the House and Senate on Tuesday set off a firestorm of protests that led to some being physically removed from the Capitol.
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.

