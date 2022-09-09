Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Android Central
Samsung Galaxy S9+ firmware update help
I have Samsung S9+ Model SM-G965U CSC is VZW. Running Android 10.0, with current firmware at G965USQS8FTK4. I had a few issues so was interested in updating the firmware using Odin, but kept getting errors, or it would just stop at either the connection setup or initialization stage. I had the phone in download mode with USB debug on, so checked those off the list.
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite
For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 contains an updated Pixel Recorder app with visual tweaks
The stable version of Android 13 QPR1 isn't expected to reach Pixel devices until December. Thankfully, the recently released QPR1 Beta 1 has shed light on some new additions to the software, including a Face Unlock option, while also revealing camera details of the upcoming Pixel foldable which is rumored to break cover in 2023. We're now coming across another change with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 pertaining to the Pixel Recorder app.
TechRadar
This Amazon deal gets you a cheap Samsung Galaxy A32 for just £159
Great Amazon deals on Samsung devices have been popping up more and more lately, offering customers the chance to save a ton of money on some really decent devices. This week, you can bag yourself the budget-orientated Samsung Galaxy A32 at its lowest ever price of £159 (was £249) (opens in new tab).
Google remixes its Material You take on the YouTube Music icon
Got an Android device with Material You theming? Are your playlists a priority? Perhaps you noticed something a little bit off with your home screen this past week. You might not have been able to pin it down at first, but if you use YouTube Music for your listening pleasure, we can say it's a change that happened.
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
Custom quick phrases on the Nest Hub Max could be the most natural way to interact with your smart home yet
Google Assistant is a fantastically powerful tool for doing a lot of things, and for many of us a big part of that is controlling our smart homes. Whether we're turning on lights, starting up appliances, or triggering Routines, it's incredibly impressive that all these features are just a spoken command away. With quick phrases, Google has made those interactions even more natural-feeling, eliminating the need for a formal “Hey Google” to get thing started. Now some in-development functionality for the Nest Hub Max could greatly expand what Assistant quick phrases are able to accomplish.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets second update with performance improvements
The latest update is reserved for Verizon models of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on software releases for Samsung’s latest smartwatches. We’ll detail the current firmware versions for the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.
Do you really need a screen protector for your Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro?
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have strong, durable screens, but adding another layer of protection is also an option.
5 essential shortcuts for your Google Pixel's home screen
The homescreen on your phone may not be something you think about frequently, but it's essential to your overall user experience. The best Android smartphones might also offer unique homescreen features you can't find from other manufacturers. And in some cases, you may not use these extra homescreen features to their fullest potential. The Settings app, for example, provides a shortcut widget that gives quick one-tap access to numerous system settings.
pocketnow.com
Discover Samsung will help you get a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $300 with enhanced trade-in savings
Samsung has kicked off one of its best deals events of the year, as Discover Samsung week will let you score insane deals on some of the best Galaxy devices on the market. Indeed, this includes the latest Samsung products, which means you can also get some rather exciting savings on the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the new Galaxy Watch 5, and more after trading in some of your current devices.
Google could make the 256GB Pixel 7 more widely available than Pixel 6
You can get the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with up to 256GB of storage—but that's if you live in the US. In Europe, the smaller Pixel 6 is only available in one configuration with 128GB storage, which might not be enough for power users. Worse, there's no microSD card slot, so you cannot expand the internal storage down the line. If you live in the EU and are planning to buy the Pixel 7 series, you won't have to face this issue. A leak confirms that Google will bring the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in 128GB and 256GB configurations outside the US this year.
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 survives some serious torture in JerryRigEverything’s durability test
Just one month ago, Samsung unveiled two of its most advanced phones yet, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4. Although they feature plenty of cutting-edge technology, foldables are still somewhat fragile devices. You might want to keep these two away from sharp edges and other pointy objects, given how fragile they are compared to your average slab-of-glass phones. Still, Samsung's been making a point to highlight improvements it's made to durability over previous generations. Curious how true that might be, YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything has put the Galaxy Z Flip 4 through just the sort of trial by fire we'd expect from him.
Android Police
