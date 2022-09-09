ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S9+ firmware update help

I have Samsung S9+ Model SM-G965U CSC is VZW. Running Android 10.0, with current firmware at G965USQS8FTK4. I had a few issues so was interested in updating the firmware using Odin, but kept getting errors, or it would just stop at either the connection setup or initialization stage. I had the phone in download mode with USB debug on, so checked those off the list.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite

For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 contains an updated Pixel Recorder app with visual tweaks

The stable version of Android 13 QPR1 isn't expected to reach Pixel devices until December. Thankfully, the recently released QPR1 Beta 1 has shed light on some new additions to the software, including a Face Unlock option, while also revealing camera details of the upcoming Pixel foldable which is rumored to break cover in 2023. We're now coming across another change with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 pertaining to the Pixel Recorder app.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
TechRadar

This Amazon deal gets you a cheap Samsung Galaxy A32 for just £159

Great Amazon deals on Samsung devices have been popping up more and more lately, offering customers the chance to save a ton of money on some really decent devices. This week, you can bag yourself the budget-orientated Samsung Galaxy A32 at its lowest ever price of £159 (was £249) (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Custom quick phrases on the Nest Hub Max could be the most natural way to interact with your smart home yet

Google Assistant is a fantastically powerful tool for doing a lot of things, and for many of us a big part of that is controlling our smart homes. Whether we're turning on lights, starting up appliances, or triggering Routines, it's incredibly impressive that all these features are just a spoken command away. With quick phrases, Google has made those interactions even more natural-feeling, eliminating the need for a formal “Hey Google” to get thing started. Now some in-development functionality for the Nest Hub Max could greatly expand what Assistant quick phrases are able to accomplish.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets second update with performance improvements

The latest update is reserved for Verizon models of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on software releases for Samsung’s latest smartwatches. We’ll detail the current firmware versions for the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

5 essential shortcuts for your Google Pixel's home screen

The homescreen on your phone may not be something you think about frequently, but it's essential to your overall user experience. The best Android smartphones might also offer unique homescreen features you can't find from other manufacturers. And in some cases, you may not use these extra homescreen features to their fullest potential. The Settings app, for example, provides a shortcut widget that gives quick one-tap access to numerous system settings.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Discover Samsung will help you get a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $300 with enhanced trade-in savings

Samsung has kicked off one of its best deals events of the year, as Discover Samsung week will let you score insane deals on some of the best Galaxy devices on the market. Indeed, this includes the latest Samsung products, which means you can also get some rather exciting savings on the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the new Galaxy Watch 5, and more after trading in some of your current devices.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Google could make the 256GB Pixel 7 more widely available than Pixel 6

You can get the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with up to 256GB of storage—but that's if you live in the US. In Europe, the smaller Pixel 6 is only available in one configuration with 128GB storage, which might not be enough for power users. Worse, there's no microSD card slot, so you cannot expand the internal storage down the line. If you live in the EU and are planning to buy the Pixel 7 series, you won't have to face this issue. A leak confirms that Google will bring the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in 128GB and 256GB configurations outside the US this year.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 survives some serious torture in JerryRigEverything’s durability test

Just one month ago, Samsung unveiled two of its most advanced phones yet, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4. Although they feature plenty of cutting-edge technology, foldables are still somewhat fragile devices. You might want to keep these two away from sharp edges and other pointy objects, given how fragile they are compared to your average slab-of-glass phones. Still, Samsung's been making a point to highlight improvements it's made to durability over previous generations. Curious how true that might be, YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything has put the Galaxy Z Flip 4 through just the sort of trial by fire we'd expect from him.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Police

