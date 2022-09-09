ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
thatoregonlife.com

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA OFFICIALS SAID PRESCRIBED BURNS WILL BEGIN SOON

Officials with the DFPA have released information regarding prescribed burns in the area beginning soon. They said smoke will be visible throughout Douglas County as the Douglas Forest Protective Association works with farmers, ranchers, and other landowners to complete prescribed burns throughout the Umpqua Valley. Prescribed burns may be used...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Marion, OR
City
Roseburg, OR
County
Marion County, OR
County
Douglas County, OR
Roseburg, OR
Business
Douglas County, OR
Business
County
Linn County, OR
Local
Oregon Industry
Government Technology

Drone Interferes With Oregon Fire Helicopter Operations

(TNS) — A helicopter was forced from the air in the middle of a firefight Monday when a drone appeared over a fire burning on Pioneer Road. Jackson County Fire District No. 5 and the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District responded at about 5 p.m. Monday to a structure fire that spread into nearby wildlands on the 5300 block of Pioneer Road in Medford, west of Phoenix.
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change

EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 14

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Langlois in Curry Co.
LANGLOIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Power#Air Conditioning#Toketee Falls#Pacific Power Updates#Lincoln#Glide High School#The North Umpqua Highway#Wi Fi
kqennewsradio.com

MORNING CONVERSATION 9.14.2022

This morning we discussed the new downtown Roseburg parking situation with Community Development Director Stuart Cowie. Listen back to this podcast to learn more!
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
KTVL

Several evacuation zones lifted for Rum Creek fire, now 80% contained

A sprinkling rain on Sunday and Monday has helped to cool the Rum Creek fire, preventing its spread and increasing containment to 80%. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office has lifted evacuation warnings for several zones. Firefighters are largely engaged in patrolling the fire's perimeter, putting out hot spots and collecting...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters

“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Pacific Power begins power shutoff to residents in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Pacific Power begins to shutoff power in Linn county. Power will be shutoff to certain customers in high impact areas due to the danger of wild fires near the area. Pacific Power says they've been making efforts to alert effected customers via customer contact information....
LINN COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County

Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UPCOMING STEWART PARK DRIVE BRIDGE CLOSURE

Officials with the City of Roseburg have announced that the Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for two days next week to allow for inspection work. During the planned closure on Tuesday, September 20th, and Wednesday, September 21st, the jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy