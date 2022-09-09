Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA OFFICIALS SAID PRESCRIBED BURNS WILL BEGIN SOON
Officials with the DFPA have released information regarding prescribed burns in the area beginning soon. They said smoke will be visible throughout Douglas County as the Douglas Forest Protective Association works with farmers, ranchers, and other landowners to complete prescribed burns throughout the Umpqua Valley. Prescribed burns may be used...
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
KDRV
Rum Creek Fire: almost all evacuation notices lifted, recreation sites opening up
MERLIN, Ore. – With good progress being made with the Rum Creek Fire, almost all evacuations have been lifted. The fire has stayed the same size for days now, sitting at 21,347 acres. Fire crews have been able to increase containment, and the current total is 81%. The area...
Government Technology
Drone Interferes With Oregon Fire Helicopter Operations
(TNS) — A helicopter was forced from the air in the middle of a firefight Monday when a drone appeared over a fire burning on Pioneer Road. Jackson County Fire District No. 5 and the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District responded at about 5 p.m. Monday to a structure fire that spread into nearby wildlands on the 5300 block of Pioneer Road in Medford, west of Phoenix.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
KVAL
Lane County wildfire threat increasing due to climate change
EUGENE, Ore. — Wildfire smoke has become a September staple. It's been scorching Oregon’s once green forests for the past several years. Orange skies and wicked flames have become common in the past few years. A swath of the Willamette Forest in Lane County has seen nearly 290,000...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 14
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Langlois in Curry Co.
kqennewsradio.com
MORNING CONVERSATION 9.14.2022
This morning we discussed the new downtown Roseburg parking situation with Community Development Director Stuart Cowie. Listen back to this podcast to learn more!
KCBY
Prescribed burns starting soon in Douglas County; DFPA says to expect smoke
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association says smoke will soon be seen throughout Douglas County as they work with farmers, ranchers and other landowners to complete prescribed burns throughout the Umpqua Valley. DFPA says prescribed burns may be conducted on fields, pastures, and hillsides to promote...
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
WWEEK
Winds Neared 60 Miles per Hour in the Gorge After Oregon Electrical Utilities Shut Off Power Lines
Portland General Electric has fully restored power to the city’s West Hills, along with 90% of the 32,000 customers who saw their electrical service disconnected in order to prevent fires if high winds toppled transformers and power lines into dry brush. PacifiCorp made the same decision for 12,000 of...
KTVL
Several evacuation zones lifted for Rum Creek fire, now 80% contained
A sprinkling rain on Sunday and Monday has helped to cool the Rum Creek fire, preventing its spread and increasing containment to 80%. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office has lifted evacuation warnings for several zones. Firefighters are largely engaged in patrolling the fire's perimeter, putting out hot spots and collecting...
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
beachconnection.net
Coast Guard Rescues Vessel Stranded in Storm Off S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Two fishermen were stranded aboard a disabled vessel off the south Oregon coast for two days, then rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard over the weekend. (Photo courtesy US Coast Guard) The 13th Coast Guard District command center in Seattle received a report at 9:21...
KVAL
Pacific Power begins power shutoff to residents in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Pacific Power begins to shutoff power in Linn county. Power will be shutoff to certain customers in high impact areas due to the danger of wild fires near the area. Pacific Power says they've been making efforts to alert effected customers via customer contact information....
KTVZ
Cedar Creek Fire explodes to 74,000 acres; Oakridge still evacuated, Hwy. 58 still shut; some power being restored
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Cedar Creek Fire more than doubled in size yet again in Friday’s hot, windy weather, exploding to nearly 74,000 acres while prompting the continued evacuation Saturday of Oakridge, Westfir and surrounding areas west of the fire, officials said. The fire has grown to...
KTVL
Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County
Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
kqennewsradio.com
UPCOMING STEWART PARK DRIVE BRIDGE CLOSURE
Officials with the City of Roseburg have announced that the Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for two days next week to allow for inspection work. During the planned closure on Tuesday, September 20th, and Wednesday, September 21st, the jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River.
