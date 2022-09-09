LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP

