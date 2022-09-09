Read full article on original website
Harry Returning to Windsor After Mystery Surrounds Solo Visit to Queen
Prince Harry has returned to Windsor a day after his scramble to get to Scotland in time to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II ended with her death being announced minutes before his plane touched down. The Duke of Sussex was pictured leaving Balmoral Castle on September 9 and Newsweek...
I’m Flying To London To Bid Farewell To Queen Elizabeth II
I’ll be flying to London this evening in hopes of being able to file past the casket of Queen Elizabeth II and pay my final respect in person. My Brief Trip To London To File Past The Casket Of Queen Elizabeth II. It has been a busy week. Yesterday...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall in Parliament was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
Biden to meet families of Russian prisoners Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
President Joe Biden will meet with the family of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who remains imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, White House officials confirmed on Thursday.
