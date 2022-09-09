After both teams successfully came out of Week 1 with a victory, the Chargers and Chiefs will square off Thursday night in an AFC West divisional battle in Kansas City. Thursday's matchup features the two top teams favored to win the division title this season.LA and Kansas City kick off the first Thursday Night Football game that will be broadcasted solely on Amazon Prime. Kickoff is scheduled at 5:15 p.m. on Prime Video. Game PreviewChargers quarterback Justin Herbert has gone 2-2 in his four games against the Chiefs. Herbert made his NFL debut against Kansas City in Week 2 of the 2020 season...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO