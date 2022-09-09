ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Report: Education budget increases did not translate to higher teacher pay

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: School funding is out of whack

A new report on Colorado education shows that administration is soaking up a disproportionate amount of new funding, while the proportion spent on instruction has actually decreased over the last decade. This is simply an unacceptable situation. Over the last 14 years, Colorado’s funding per student has increased by 47%...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

NOONAN | State House races to test Colorado voting trends

Some Colorado State House races are more interesting than Democrats would probably like, and some that should be competitive are undercut by lack of money — mostly on the Republican side. To set the stage, Republicans are universally running on three issues: economic growth, public safety and crime, and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's ballot certified for November election

The Secretary of State certified the ballot for Colorado’s 2022 general election on Monday, including 11 statewide ballot measures. On Nov. 8, Colorado voters will decide the fate of six voter-initiated propositions and five measures referred to the ballot by the state legislature, as well as the winning candidates of more than 150 state and local races. In addition to the 11 statewide ballot measures, local initiatives will be considered in some counties.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Littleton, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado state senator used text message to avoid open records scrutiny

In the week prior to Colorado Sen. Kevin Priola announcing that he was flipping political parties, the soon-to-be-Democrat said in a text message to his soon-to-be party leader that he would share certain information with him but wanted to avoid the state’s email system so as not to leave a paper trail subject to public scrutiny.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads

Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Policy#Economy#Common Sense#K12#Data Report
coloradopolitics.com

Former Colorado state legislator Jeanne Labuda dies at 75

Former Democratic state Rep. Jeanne Labuda passed away on July 25, 2022 after battling ALS for the last 18 months. Born Feb. 6, 1947 in Aqua Dulce, Texas, Labuda was one of five children of Lillian and Steve Labuda. She grew up in Kingsville, Texas, south of Corpus Christi. After...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado campaign highlights warnings for marijuana concentrate use

A Colorado nonprofit launched an advertising campaign Monday to highlight warnings the state released regarding the use of marijuana concentrate. In 2021, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division released a warning for marijuana concentrates with high THC levels, such as hash or wax. The state said using concentrates may lead to mental health problems, vomiting, physical or psychological dependence on cannabis and psychotic symptoms or disorders, including delusions, hallucinations or difficulty distinguishing reality.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Toll rises for fallen Colorado law officers

It was just a month ago Colorado bid farewell to yet another fallen hero in law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Andrew Peery, a SWAT officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was responding to a reported shooting in the Security/Widefield area just south of Colorado Springs on Aug. 7 — and wound up giving his life.
ARVADA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
coloradopolitics.com

Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury is slated to begin hearing evidence Tuesday in a trial to decide how much money conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for spreading a lie that the massacre was a hoax. The...
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy