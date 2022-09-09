Report: Education budget increases did not translate to higher teacher pay

Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: School funding is out of whack
A new report on Colorado education shows that administration is soaking up a disproportionate amount of new funding, while the proportion spent on instruction has actually decreased over the last decade. This is simply an unacceptable situation. Over the last 14 years, Colorado’s funding per student has increased by 47%...
Aurora Sentinel: No drought about it, Colorado must reinvent water use, weather or not
Last call. The party’s over, Colorado. After just more than a century of essentially intemperate growth and industrialization in Aurora, across the Front Range and all throughout the West, we’re out of water. Old timers and newcomers alike blame the worst drought in more than 1,200 years for...
NOONAN | State House races to test Colorado voting trends
Some Colorado State House races are more interesting than Democrats would probably like, and some that should be competitive are undercut by lack of money — mostly on the Republican side. To set the stage, Republicans are universally running on three issues: economic growth, public safety and crime, and...
Colorado's ballot certified for November election
The Secretary of State certified the ballot for Colorado’s 2022 general election on Monday, including 11 statewide ballot measures. On Nov. 8, Colorado voters will decide the fate of six voter-initiated propositions and five measures referred to the ballot by the state legislature, as well as the winning candidates of more than 150 state and local races. In addition to the 11 statewide ballot measures, local initiatives will be considered in some counties.
Colorado state senator used text message to avoid open records scrutiny
In the week prior to Colorado Sen. Kevin Priola announcing that he was flipping political parties, the soon-to-be-Democrat said in a text message to his soon-to-be party leader that he would share certain information with him but wanted to avoid the state’s email system so as not to leave a paper trail subject to public scrutiny.
Denver Gazette: A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads
Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths...
Backers launch campaign to set aside $300 million a year in TABOR funds for affordable housing
Jordan and Jojo McDonald both have good jobs – she's a Medicaid care coordinator and he's a teacher. In January, the couple, who live in a two-bedroom apartment in Park, although both work in Aurora, is expecting their first daughter. They have been pre-approved for a home mortgage, but...
National Democrats, Republicans go on the attack in Colorado's new, toss-up congressional district
Along with the first hints of autumn, the air in Colorado is thick with mud this week as national campaign committees unleash a pair of attack ads aimed at the other parties' nominees in the state's new congressional district. "Too extreme for Colorado," says the narrator of one ad, while...
Former Colorado state legislator Jeanne Labuda dies at 75
Former Democratic state Rep. Jeanne Labuda passed away on July 25, 2022 after battling ALS for the last 18 months. Born Feb. 6, 1947 in Aqua Dulce, Texas, Labuda was one of five children of Lillian and Steve Labuda. She grew up in Kingsville, Texas, south of Corpus Christi. After...
Colorado campaign highlights warnings for marijuana concentrate use
A Colorado nonprofit launched an advertising campaign Monday to highlight warnings the state released regarding the use of marijuana concentrate. In 2021, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division released a warning for marijuana concentrates with high THC levels, such as hash or wax. The state said using concentrates may lead to mental health problems, vomiting, physical or psychological dependence on cannabis and psychotic symptoms or disorders, including delusions, hallucinations or difficulty distinguishing reality.
Denver Gazette: Toll rises for fallen Colorado law officers
It was just a month ago Colorado bid farewell to yet another fallen hero in law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Andrew Peery, a SWAT officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was responding to a reported shooting in the Security/Widefield area just south of Colorado Springs on Aug. 7 — and wound up giving his life.
Appeals court agrees lighting person on fire counts as arson
Colorado's second-highest court has weighed in for the first time on whether it is arson to light fire to a person's clothes while they are wearing them — and the answer is yes. John Anthony Vasquez is serving a lifetime sentence after a jury found him guilty of murder...
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury is slated to begin hearing evidence Tuesday in a trial to decide how much money conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for spreading a lie that the massacre was a hoax. The...
