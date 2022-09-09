Report: Education budget increases did not translate to higher teacher pay

The Secretary of State certified the ballot for Colorado’s 2022 general election on Monday, including 11 statewide ballot measures. On Nov. 8, Colorado voters will decide the fate of six voter-initiated propositions and five measures referred to the ballot by the state legislature, as well as the winning candidates of more than 150 state and local races. In addition to the 11 statewide ballot measures, local initiatives will be considered in some counties.

