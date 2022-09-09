ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just off Highway 101 North on route to Rohnert Park is an unassuming storefront attached to a Shell gas station. The building is home to Vinoma restaurant, where a selection of handmade savory and sweet empanadas are prepared by the hundreds. If you don’t pull over, you might miss out on one of the Bay Area's best restaurants. • Fred Franzia, the California winemaker behind the iconic Two Buck Chuck, dies
