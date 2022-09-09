Volunteer High School holds contests to promote National Attendance Awareness Month

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Cherokee High School nursing students start their clinical rotations
ROGERSVILLE — Students enrolled in the nursing program at Cherokee High School have started their clinical rotations for the 2022-2023 school year. Those enrolled in the clinical internship class will rotate through six to seven locations, which they will visit twice a week, throughout the semester. Students will work about six hours per week, which is more than 60 hours for the semester.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport bidding for former Colonial Heights Middle School
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport will bid to purchase the former Colonial Heights Middle School, but municipal officials said they are concerned about showing their hand to other bidders. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the bidding process for the school is not sealed, so any other bidders...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County BOE appoints student representatives
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized its three student representatives for the 2022-2023 school year at its last two meetings. The board recognized the representative from Volunteer High School at its August meeting and the Clinch and Cherokee representatives in September since the latter two couldn’t attend in August.
Kingsport Times-News
Four Elizabethton City Schools named Reward Schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System announced Tuesday that four of its schools have been designated by the Tennessee Department of Education as Reward schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The four Elizabethton City Schools to achieve the status are: East Side Elementary School, Harold McCormick Elementary School, West Side Elementary School and T. A. Dugger Jr. High School.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BOE approves gender studies policy change, funds for North gym and D-B dome
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools leaders have voted to adopt an instructional standards policy as proposed by the Tennessee School Boards Association instead of a proposed amended version. However, the board voted to add to the policy eight documents referencing Tennessee law pertaining to such policies.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU announces the Dean's List for the 2022 Summer Session
East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for the summer 2022 session. To receive this honor, students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below...
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces September winners
KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the September Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners were Lola Gamble, 1211 Cook’s Terrace; June B. Lane, 2850 McCoy St.; Earl and Effie Chapman, 2028 Pineneedle Path; and Tom and Betsy Parker, 4512 Preston Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Schools sees enrollment bump
WISE — July’s flash flooding in Kentucky has helped boost Wise County Public Schools’ enrollment. Superintendent Mike Goforth told the School Board Tuesday that the division’s enrollment rose by 40 students after the normal 10-day enrollment figure tracked at the beginning of the school year.
Kingsport Times-News
‘Baby Doe’ settlement money helps fund recovery center in Johnson City
Thanks to more than a million dollars in funding from Washington County, East Tennessee State University is establishing the first recovery community center in Northeast Tennessee — one of several addiction recovery projects being funded through the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement. The Johnson City Recovery Center...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County director of schools search underway
BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years of...
Kingsport Times-News
Laid back and lavish: Gate City salon aims for quality experience
GATE CITY — Paige Seaver always knew she wanted to become a stylist, cutting and coloring hair to offer a customer’s desired look. But little did Seaver know she’d own a salon in her hometown before she was 25. “I knew I wanted to own a salon...
Kingsport Times-News
Advisory committees working to keep TCAT Elizabethton on top
ELIZABETHTON — After winning the title as the best technical college in Tennessee in 2022, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton is under new leadership this academic year, but its members of the program advisory committees are working to make sure the institution’s standards remain high. The school...
Kingsport Times-News
Bears host No. 1 Graham in battle of unbeatens
Something has to give Friday when Union (3-0) hosts Graham (3-0) in a battle of Southwest Virginia prep football powers at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap. Graham, ranked No. 1 in the latest Times News Southwest Virginia football poll, has a high-scoring offense and stingy defense.
Kingsport Times-News
Proposed Fishery Park splash pad scrapped by Erwin BMA
A planned splash pad for Erwin’s Fishery Park was scrapped during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. The board voted not to approve a $125,000 increase in matching funds toward a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to make improvements to the park and instead voted to remove the planned splash pad.
Kingsport Times-News
Business pitch contest to link SWVA entrepreneurs with Hard Rock Bristol
RICHMOND — It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women- and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino. Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by Black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
SW Virginia Notes: Familiar faces in new positions
There are some familiar faces in new positions around Wise County prep athletics. The Wise County school board approved the hiring of Kelly Foster Jr. as the new baseball coach at Wise Central on Tuesday, as well as the hiring of Terri Anne Funk as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside.
Kingsport Times-News
South Side second grader demonstrates that there is still good in the world
Amelia Atlee, a second grade student at South Side Elementary, is working hard to raise $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Amelia takes horse riding and jumping lessons at WF Stables in Washington County, where she also participates in fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Last year, she was able to raise over $2,000 for the cause, and she has been working hard to raise more than that this year.
Kingsport Times-News
Cotton, "a special deer" at Bays Mountain, dies
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium announced Wednesday the death of one of its white-tail deer, Cotton. City officials said Cotton died during the night Sunday and was found by staff the following morning.
Kingsport Times-News
Burleson breaks scoring mark in Lady Hilltoppers' blanking of Tribe
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill’s girls soccer team has had a number of proficient scorers over the years, but on Tuesday night, Megan Burleson topped them all. The senior forward scored twice in the Lady Hilltoppers’ 4-0 District 1-AAA victory over Dobyns-Bennett at Kermit Tipton Stadium, though her goal in the 71st minute will be remembered as a special one.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BMA leans toward library renovations with federal funding
KINGSPORT — A majority of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members said Monday they support spending $5 million in federal money to renovate the Kingsport Public Library. “I’d be more supportive of the project we know affects the most people and is ready to go,” Vice Mayor Colette...
