ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

As new COVID-19 boosters come out, Maryland experts urge people to get them

By Meredith Cohn, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago

New COVID-19 booster shots have begun rolling out across Maryland and the country this week, and experts and officials are again stepping up their efforts to persuade the public to get another shot.

The boosters have been retooled, and authorized by federal officials for everyone age 12 and older, to protect against the original strain and the currently circulating omicron variants known as BA.4 and BA.5.

Maryland preordered 157,000 doses of the so-called bivalent booster, and the federal government also shipped doses to a network of pharmacies, including Walgreens and CVS, in an effort to get the new vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna out quickly. They will be free and replace all boosters offered to those eligible.

“If you choose to be boosted this fall, you not only reduce your personal risk, but risk to your family and the community,” said Keri Althoff, associate professor in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s department of epidemiology, during a media briefing Thursday.

While experts are not predicting a fall or winter wave like the massive one in January, they say there could be a smaller surge as students return to classes and others do more things indoors. There also is the potential for a new variant to gain steam and cause infections, and the flu remains a big concern.

Other mitigation efforts, such as masking and testing, are now mostly voluntary, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends quarantining for people exposed to the coronavirus. That means there is a bigger chance people will encounter someone who is infected, Althoff said.

She said people need to assess their own level of risk, their risk of infecting vulnerable people and their risk tolerance.

To protect themselves and their families, Althoff said, parents can, for example, ask their children to wear masks in class for the days after a fellow student tests positive. They can wear masks when visiting vulnerable grandparents. They can take rapid tests before gatherings. And they can understand the level of air filtration in public spaces.

The public has many more tools available than at the start of the pandemic and knows how to use them, said Andrew Pekosz, a virologist and professor and vice chair of Bloomberg school’s department of molecular microbiology and immunology.

There are tests for infections, antiviral medications to prevent severe disease, masks and those new boosters, he said during the briefing.

“There may be a little shortage initially because they are just being rolled out across the country,” Pekosz said of sites offering boosters. “Pharmacies, health care clinics and your health care provider will be the best places to … check for availability and make appointments.”

The state continues to maintain a database of places to get vaccines and boosters , though confirming availability and making an appointment takes additional clicks or calls.

Maryland health officials reported 1,339 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and the infections appear to be slowly declining from the last uptick that topped out in May, well below the pandemic peak in January. Experts say that many cases, however, are not being reported because people aren’t reporting the results from at-home rapid tests.

Demand for the new boosters is uncertain, as uptake of the extra shots already available has lagged. In Maryland, state health data shows 58.3% of residents age 12 and older already have received at least one booster. Far fewer have gotten a second booster, until recently directed to those age 50 and older and the immunocompromised.

Ahead of school starting last week, the Maryland Department of Health made a plea to parents to vaccinate children against COVID-19, as well as get their routine vaccinations.

Officials reported that just under 45% of children ages 5 to 11 were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with about 15.5% boosted. About 78.8% of children ages 12 to 17 were fully vaccinated with 36.4% boosted.

The lowest level of vaccination was in those 6 months to 4 years, with 9.6% with at least one shot and 2.6% fully vaccinated. They are not eligible for boosters.

The state does not plan to report use of the new boosters separately, though they will replace boosters for all those who are eligible. Testing is underway for younger children with the new bivalent booster, Althoff said, and it could be available for them soon. For now, they can receive a booster with the original vaccine.

Pekosz said that although the CDC recommended those age 12 and older can receive the new booster two months after the last shot, ideally people should wait four to six months for the best immune response.

Going forward, an annual booster “is being seriously discussed,” he said.

“We know immunity wanes over time so we may need to be immunized annually, or maybe it’s limited to at-risk population or for the general population,” Pekosz said.

Others have suggested that oral or nasal vaccines would do a better job of not just preventing severe disease, but stopping transmission. China and India have approved such vaccines, but there is no published data yet on their effectiveness, according to Hopkins experts.

To encourage uptake this fall, the Maryland Department of Health has launched radio ads on the new booster and brought back its “GoBoost!” messages on outdoor digital boards. There are also “COVIDReady” television ads encouraging people to check their vaccination status and seek out shots when eligible. The health department also plans calls and text messages.

“This new bivalent booster shot is another important tool in our toolbox to help Marylanders stay COVIDReady,” said Gov. Larry Hogan in a statement when the boosters were authorized days ago.

“While federal guidance has made it confusing at times for people to know if and when they’re eligible, everyone 12 and older will be able to get to this new shot,” he said. “Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated and boosted states, and we have always focused on staying ahead of the virus, which is why getting this new shot is so critical.”

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for those 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those 12 and up.

The Hopkins experts said that while people are getting their COVID-19 booster, they should consider also getting the flu shot. Australia, a bellwether continent for North America, had one of its worst flu seasons in years. That was likely due to a reduction in use of masks and other measures that had kept many viruses at bay during the pandemic.

The Hopkins experts said they would be watching to see whether the cases come earlier than the usual start to flu season in October or November, and whether cases are severe in younger as well as older people because they’ve been protected from flu during the pandemic and not developed any immunity.

“The small children have not had a lot of exposure to influenza, so we’ll be paying attention,” Althoff said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

A University of Maryland professor wants to expose the hidden bias in AI, and then use it for good

Lauren Rhue researches the fast-paced world of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. But she wants everyone in it to slow down. Rhue, an assistant professor of information systems at the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business, recently audited emotion recognition technology within three facial recognition services: Amazon Rekognition, Face++ and Microsoft. ...
TECHNOLOGY
The Baltimore Sun

University of Maryland Medical System wants to make a social impact with new $14M investment

The University of Maryland Medical System is devoting 1% of its $1.4 billion investment portfolio to companies and funds focused on closing economic inequality, particularly in Maryland. Many hospital systems have investment portfolios and use the returns to service debt, but UMMS CEO Mohan Suntha said he and other leaders at the medical system realized those funds could be doing much more. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: Wes Moore wants a year of paid public service for high school grads. Sounds good. Sounds costly. | COMMENTARY

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore has proposed a one-year public service option for young Marylanders who graduate from high school without a plan for college or the skills they need for a good job. His proposal for a “service year option” came up during a recent wide-ranging interview at The Baltimore Sun. The following questions and answers have been edited for brevity and ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

‘An absolutely fundamental moral obligation’: Where are all the Black classical conductors?

When Jonathon Heyward climbed on top of a box in the eighth grade and embarked on a career as a conductor, he couldn’t have guessed how many obstacles were stacked against him. Those obstacles — the usual culprits of privilege and access that pop up in any story about race in America — have stunted the careers of dozens of talented Black American conductors like Heyward, who will become the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore has paid $16M — and counting — to keep city-owned hotel afloat during pandemic

The City of Baltimore transferred an additional $3.1 million last month to the city-owned Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor hotel, according to a recent financial disclosure, bringing the total amount of payments to about $16 million since the coronavirus pandemic decimated the hotel and tourism industry. The city built the 757-room convention center hotel in the mid-2000s, creating a unique ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Buddy, can you spare $16 million for a convention hotel? | COMMENTARY

The latest news regarding the city-owned Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, the 757-room convention hotel on West Pratt Street, is the kind of thing that drives the average city taxpayer wild. The Hilton has been a money-loser for most of its history dating back to its opening 14 years ago, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made matters worse — as it has for the hospitality industry in general. ...
The Baltimore Sun

The Harford County Health Department hires a new deputy health officer

The Harford County Health Department has hired Dr. Jamie Sibel, a preventive health physician, as the county’s new physician deputy health officer, according to a news release. She began work on Sept. 7. Sibel will provide medical oversight to clinical operations, focusing primarily on the health department clinics at Woodbridge Station in Edgewood and 1 N. Main Family Health Center in Bel Air. ...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Population Health#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Pfizer Biontech
The Baltimore Sun

Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant to pay about $1 million to settle lawsuits over pollution problems

Valley Proteins, a Dorchester County poultry rendering plant with a history of pollution problems, has agreed to pay about $1 million to settle lawsuits from environmental groups and the state, officials announced Monday. The consent decree agreement, which still requires a judge’s approval, includes $540,000 in civil penalties that Valley Proteins must pay to the state and $160,000 to fund ...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

With fish-based dog treats, Baltimore restaurateur and entrepreneur hooks a crowd of investors

The menu at Fishnet in Mount Vernon Marketplace offers a tempting array of freshly made fish sandwiches, tacos and salads. Less appetizing are the fish heads, bones and unusable parts from the whole fish filleted in the kitchen. Keyia Yalcin built the Baltimore restaurant on a model of sustainability and couldn’t tolerate the waste, so she began “upcycling” the castoffs and four other simple ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Youth curfew: Great in concept, not in practice | COMMENTARY

In response to an uptick in gun violence, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks last week announced a month-long enforcement of a longstanding curfew for children age 16 and younger. Early returns — one weekend’s worth anyway — appeared favorable as the D.C. suburban county reported just two shootings, neither fatal on Saturday and Sunday. As it happens, the move has proven ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy