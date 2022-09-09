ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just off Highway 101 North on route to Rohnert Park is an unassuming storefront attached to a Shell gas station. The building is home to Vinoma restaurant, where a selection of handmade savory and sweet empanadas are prepared by the hundreds. If you don’t pull over, you might miss out on one of the Bay Area's best restaurants. • Fred Franzia, the California winemaker behind the iconic Two Buck Chuck, dies
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Fatal Collision At Arnold Drive And Petaluma Avenue

SONOMA (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday on the west side of the city of Sonoma, near the intersection of Arnold Drive and Petaluma Avenue. The CHP received a report of a fire near the intersection at 1:23 a.m., and the coroner was contacted at...
SONOMA, CA
Police Warn Public To Avoid Copeland Creek Trail Area

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Police in Rohnert Park warned the public early Wednesday to avoid the area of Copeland Creek Trail near downtown due to police activity. A 12:09 a.m. new release described the location of the trail as near Hunter Drive and Enterprise Drive and warned people to stay away for the next several hours.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Paddle boarders rescued from SF Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
