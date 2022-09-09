Read full article on original website
Up to 1.5 inches of rain possible in wettest parts of SF Bay Area
An "October" cold front is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area before summer even ends.
The Daily 09-14-22 Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station
Just off Highway 101 North on route to Rohnert Park is an unassuming storefront attached to a Shell gas station. The building is home to Vinoma restaurant, where a selection of handmade savory and sweet empanadas are prepared by the hundreds. If you don’t pull over, you might miss out on one of the Bay Area's best restaurants. • Fred Franzia, the California winemaker behind the iconic Two Buck Chuck, dies
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
Mansion that floated across the San Francisco Bay hits the market
The house spent half its life in San Francisco before finding its new home.
3 women injured after 50-foot-tall oak tree falls at SF Bay Area park
The incident occurred at 9:35 a.m. on the Mine Hill Trail at Almaden Quicksilver County Park in San Jose.
San Francisco pizza joint Joyride Pizza is expanding rapidly
Joyride Pizza will take you to Detroit and back with its pizza.
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
'A fluke': Unlikely Stockton rock heroes Pavement reunite in San Francisco
"The band was a fluke," the original drummer told SFGATE, "they didn't make a regular thing."
The worst (and best) San Francisco Bay Area city flags, reviewed
One flag looked too much like a snail so the city changed it.
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
Why the SF Zoo is one of the few in the country that have koalas
Without SF parks, these zoo animals wouldn't have anything to eat.
These San Francisco residents are here to defend the nickname ‘Frisco’
San Francisco rappers, poets and activists weigh in on the city's polarizing nickname.
Fatal Collision At Arnold Drive And Petaluma Avenue
SONOMA (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday on the west side of the city of Sonoma, near the intersection of Arnold Drive and Petaluma Avenue. The CHP received a report of a fire near the intersection at 1:23 a.m., and the coroner was contacted at...
Police Warn Public To Avoid Copeland Creek Trail Area
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Police in Rohnert Park warned the public early Wednesday to avoid the area of Copeland Creek Trail near downtown due to police activity. A 12:09 a.m. new release described the location of the trail as near Hunter Drive and Enterprise Drive and warned people to stay away for the next several hours.
Paddle boarders rescued from SF Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
'It's derailed my life': Concerns grow for patients amid ongoing Bay Area Kaiser strike
"It's derailed my life."
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
American Airlines to close SFO base, displacing over 400 flight attendants
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Airlines announced that over 400 San Francisco-based flight attendants would be forced to transfer to new locations after it closes its Bay Area base, according to a union representative for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. The Flight Attendant base at SFO will be closing on January 21, 2023. The […]
SF's new dumpling darling uses mac 'n' cheese, bulgogi fillings
Waiter, there's cheese in my dumplings! And it might be the best item listed on the menu.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed reacts to unflattering poll
London Breed spoke to KGO on Tuesday about a recent poll that shows residents are generally dissatisfied with her performance and the direction of the city.
