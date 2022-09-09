ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

‘A group of students ... thought that they could control the school that day’: Allentown superintendent defends new Allen High School principal

By Jenny Roberts, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwOMG_0hoRPd9h00
Allen High School’s new principal, Cheryl Clark, poses before a meet and greet event Aug. 18 at the school. Clark is the first Black woman to serve as the school’s principal. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Less than two weeks after the school year started, some Allentown School Board members are concerned about whether Allen Principal Cheryl Clark was prepared for the job, one of several questions they raised about district hiring.

District Superintendent John Stanford defended Clark and himself against criticisms leveled at Thursday’s school board meeting.

Clark started as Allen’s principal at the start of the 2022-23 school year last month and became the school’s first Black woman leader. But after the first few days of school, parents began expressing concerns in a community Facebook group about Clark’s demeanor with students. A Change.org petition claims Clark has yelled at students and threatened to issue gradewide detentions.

The petition calling for Clark to be replaced has 3,000 signatures, and videos online show Clark struggling to gain control of unruly students.

School Director Phoebe Harris questioned whether Stanford properly vetted Clark to see if she could handle behavior issues at Allen.

“This woman came into our district with no clear plan, no one telling her what is going on in our school district, how bad it is; because it is,” Harris said. “We’ve got great students, but we’ve got a few that are just bad.”

Stanford said Clark was properly prepared for the challenges at Allen, and was offered support from the central administration staff.

“I disagree wholeheartedly that she was not prepared,” he said. “She was prepared. What we had was a group of students who thought that they could control the school that day and did not want to listen.”

Barbara Redmond, secretary of the Allentown branch of the NAACP, said the organization will be investigating the videos of Clark shared online.

Before Clark, Allen did not have a permanent principal for more than a year. Kenneth Fritz served as acting principal last school year, but has since been appointed principal at South Mountain Middle School.

The conversation about Clark’s performance was prompted by public comment from Elizabeth Martinez, a district graduate and former school board member. Martinez offered support for Clark and condemned student behavior.

“There are rules and regulations … if you don’t like it, you should leave,” Martinez said. “And your only option should be to get your GED on your own.”

Board Vice President Lisa Conover encouraged the district and Clark to continue to be consistent with students. She also called for Harris and Stanford to continue their conversation about the high school principal’s performance outside of the public meeting.

The Morning Call requested comment from Clark Friday via district spokesperson Melissa Reese. Reese said Clark would not comment. She added the district had no additional comments.

Later in the meeting, some members of the board also pushed back against Stanford’s proposal to hire a third-party custodial supervisor through Advanced Cleaning Services.

Harris and board member LaTarsha Brown called on the district to promote a staff member to this position. Jose Matos, president of ASD’s Independent Maintenance and Custodial Association, encouraged the board not to carry the item forward to the next board meeting.

Stanford said school cleanliness is a priority, and the internal hiring process would take too much time because the school year has started.

Hiring the second-shift supervisor through Advanced Cleaning Services would cost about $66,000. Hiring internally could cost up to $20,000 more, once retirement and health care costs are factored in. The supervisor would be the fourth supervisor on the facilities team and would oversee 99 workers.

The board will consider the decision at its next meeting Sept. 22. Stanford will return with a comparison of the cost of hiring internally versus filling the position through Advanced Cleaning Services.

“I’m seeing a pattern that we are allowing things to just sit on the sidelines, and then it comes to a time point where we have to rush and make a decision,” Brown said toward the end of the discussion. “We have to stop doing that. We have to hold ourselves accountable.”

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .

Comments / 13

Carla Joseph
6d ago

These imbeciles will only act like their parents, I feel bad for majority of Allentown with it being cluttered and full of people who think of only themselves. They only do what they're taught at home.

Reply
12
Nancy Keiser
6d ago

i commend her great job. My daughter went there and was constantly bullied everyday .She loved school but because of the unruly kids she hated going but she graduated and toast is going for her doctorate and I'm so proud of her. Allentown is crime ridden and people are disrespectful. We need a principle to take control and get respect back for the children that want to learn.She is also right they have the option of getting GED and leaving.

Reply
14
Sandra Strohl
6d ago

This behavior will only overlap into their adult life their in for a rude awakening if their not disciplined.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges

Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Transgender policy not needed, Northampton Area school board says

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District Board of Directors will not develop a transgender policy following Monday night's meeting at the high school auditorium. Director Doug Vaughn requested direction from his colleagues as to whether or not a committee should contemplate an item addressing transgender individuals for...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
PennLive.com

Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’

Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
RICHLAND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#K12#Highschool#Racism#Allen High School#Allentown School Board#Change Org#Stanford
bctv.org

Retired Reading Hospital Physician Elected Chair of Council on Ethical and Judicial Affairs

Peter A. Schwartz MD, Chair Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) at Reading Hospital – Tower Health has been elected as Chair of the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Council on Ethical and Judicial Affairs for a one-year term. He has been a member of Council since 2016. The Council has the responsibility for creating medical ethical guidelines for physicians and for disciplining physicians who practice outside of those guidelines. The AMA is the nation’s largest medical organization with over 240,000 members.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NAACP
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House on Tuesday voted to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt. This comes after the district attorney declined to comply with a subpoena issued by a select committee.The committee says Krasner is denying members access to important documents and that's hindering its work.Eyewitness News reached out to Krasner for comment. We haven't gotten a response.Republican legislators have been working to impeach Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to MONTCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney to return to work after investigation into performance

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County police chief will be back on duty after he was put on administrative leave because of an investigation into his performance. Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney's attorney released a statement to Eyewitness News saying he's been cleared of any wrong-doing following an investigation by the law firm the township hired.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Troubled tip — Questions about $3,000 left for waitress

SCRANTON, Pa. — Earlier this summer, we told you about the very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo's Pizza in Scranton. Now, the restaurant owners say they're taking the big tipper to court. Back in June, the staff at Alfredo's were shocked when a customer paid a...
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy