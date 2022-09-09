‘A group of students ... thought that they could control the school that day’: Allentown superintendent defends new Allen High School principal

Allen High School’s new principal, Cheryl Clark, poses before a meet and greet event Aug. 18 at the school. Clark is the first Black woman to serve as the school’s principal. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Less than two weeks after the school year started, some Allentown School Board members are concerned about whether Allen Principal Cheryl Clark was prepared for the job, one of several questions they raised about district hiring.

District Superintendent John Stanford defended Clark and himself against criticisms leveled at Thursday’s school board meeting.

Clark started as Allen’s principal at the start of the 2022-23 school year last month and became the school’s first Black woman leader. But after the first few days of school, parents began expressing concerns in a community Facebook group about Clark’s demeanor with students. A Change.org petition claims Clark has yelled at students and threatened to issue gradewide detentions.

The petition calling for Clark to be replaced has 3,000 signatures, and videos online show Clark struggling to gain control of unruly students.

School Director Phoebe Harris questioned whether Stanford properly vetted Clark to see if she could handle behavior issues at Allen.

“This woman came into our district with no clear plan, no one telling her what is going on in our school district, how bad it is; because it is,” Harris said. “We’ve got great students, but we’ve got a few that are just bad.”

Stanford said Clark was properly prepared for the challenges at Allen, and was offered support from the central administration staff.

“I disagree wholeheartedly that she was not prepared,” he said. “She was prepared. What we had was a group of students who thought that they could control the school that day and did not want to listen.”

Barbara Redmond, secretary of the Allentown branch of the NAACP, said the organization will be investigating the videos of Clark shared online.

Before Clark, Allen did not have a permanent principal for more than a year. Kenneth Fritz served as acting principal last school year, but has since been appointed principal at South Mountain Middle School.

The conversation about Clark’s performance was prompted by public comment from Elizabeth Martinez, a district graduate and former school board member. Martinez offered support for Clark and condemned student behavior.

“There are rules and regulations … if you don’t like it, you should leave,” Martinez said. “And your only option should be to get your GED on your own.”

Board Vice President Lisa Conover encouraged the district and Clark to continue to be consistent with students. She also called for Harris and Stanford to continue their conversation about the high school principal’s performance outside of the public meeting.

The Morning Call requested comment from Clark Friday via district spokesperson Melissa Reese. Reese said Clark would not comment. She added the district had no additional comments.

Later in the meeting, some members of the board also pushed back against Stanford’s proposal to hire a third-party custodial supervisor through Advanced Cleaning Services.

Harris and board member LaTarsha Brown called on the district to promote a staff member to this position. Jose Matos, president of ASD’s Independent Maintenance and Custodial Association, encouraged the board not to carry the item forward to the next board meeting.

Stanford said school cleanliness is a priority, and the internal hiring process would take too much time because the school year has started.

Hiring the second-shift supervisor through Advanced Cleaning Services would cost about $66,000. Hiring internally could cost up to $20,000 more, once retirement and health care costs are factored in. The supervisor would be the fourth supervisor on the facilities team and would oversee 99 workers.

The board will consider the decision at its next meeting Sept. 22. Stanford will return with a comparison of the cost of hiring internally versus filling the position through Advanced Cleaning Services.

“I’m seeing a pattern that we are allowing things to just sit on the sidelines, and then it comes to a time point where we have to rush and make a decision,” Brown said toward the end of the discussion. “We have to stop doing that. We have to hold ourselves accountable.”

