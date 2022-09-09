Report: Barcelona Will Try To Sign Bernardo Silva Next Summer

Barcelona have not given up their pursuit of Bernardo Silva, and will be back in for the player next summer when they have the sufficient funds to make his transfer happen.

Bernardo Silva wanted the move to Barcelona this summer, but the club could not gather enough funds to make an official offer. The sale of Frenkie De Jong needed to be made, and he refused to leave the club.

But Barcelona dream of Bernardo Silva, and they are expected to come back in for the player next summer when they have more funds available.

Bernardo will stay at Manchester City this season, but the club must know that next summer it will be near impossible to keep him as a City player.

Barcelona haven't given up on Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Ivan San Antonio, Barcelona will attempt to sign Bernardo Silva next summer, after missing out on him this summer due to their financial situation.

Barcelona had every intention of signing Bernardo Silva this summer, but they could not shift enough departures in order to raise the funds to provide Manchester City with a suitable offer.

Manchester City were holding out for a fee of around £85million, which is what Manchester United offered for Frenkie De Jong. Had the Dutch midfielder agreed to leave Barcelona, the club would have made an attempt for Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona and Xavi still dream of Bernardo. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The funds are expected to be available next summer for Barcelona, and with Bernardo Silva making it clear this summer that he wanted to join Barcelona, it would be a surprise if the transfer didn't happen.

It will be interesting to see what Manchester City ask for in the sense of a price tag next summer.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: