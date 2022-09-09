Read full article on original website
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 reasons the Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater right now
We’re only one week into the 2022 NFL season and I want the Miami Dolphins to make an impact move. Not only would this move be savvy and loaded with foresight, but it would potentially get the best out of Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater and they need to do it yesterday.
Todd Bowles roasts his own team for failures against Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival.
Shannon Sharpe blasts ‘sorry’ Brett Favre for involvement in welfare scandal
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe didn’t hold back when going after Brett Favre for his involvement in an ongoing welfare scandal in Mississippi. Let’s get one thing straight — Shannon Sharpe does not bite his tongue and certainly didn’t hold back when going after Favre.
NFL・
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
49ers fans use numbers to prove Trey Lance is the next Josh Allen
San Francisco 49ers fans are holding fast to the fact that one elite NFL quarterback started the way Trey Lance has: Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen. “Whatever Josh Allen is going to be, he isn’t that yet.”. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote those words back in 2018, right before the...
NFL・
Elvis Andrus swung and miss on the Cleveland Guardians
The Chicago White Sox are four games back of the Cleveland Guardians and talking trash like they weren’t just in third place. The Cleveland Guardians are taking on the Chicago White Sox as this piece is being written. The Sox are currently four games back of Guardians, who are in first place in the American League Central Division and are 11 games over .500.
