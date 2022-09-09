ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Todd Bowles roasts his own team for failures against Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles remains bitter about his team’s past losses to the New Orleans Saints, which he no longer considers an NFC South rival.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
FanSided

49ers fans use numbers to prove Trey Lance is the next Josh Allen

San Francisco 49ers fans are holding fast to the fact that one elite NFL quarterback started the way Trey Lance has: Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen. “Whatever Josh Allen is going to be, he isn’t that yet.”. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote those words back in 2018, right before the...
NFL
FanSided

Elvis Andrus swung and miss on the Cleveland Guardians

The Chicago White Sox are four games back of the Cleveland Guardians and talking trash like they weren’t just in third place. The Cleveland Guardians are taking on the Chicago White Sox as this piece is being written. The Sox are currently four games back of Guardians, who are in first place in the American League Central Division and are 11 games over .500.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy