ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL honors Queen Elizabeth II with moment of silence during season opener

By Sarah Polus
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDi02_0hoRNynw00

The National Football League (NFL) honored Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, with a moment of silence before its 2022-2023 season kickoff game.

The moment was held in memory of the 96-year-old monarch, “whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations,” the game announcer said.

The moment occurred prior to the start of the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium in the California city.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. A funeral for the late queen will be held in 10 days.

King Charles III, the son of Queen Elizabeth and former prince of Wales, immediately ascended to king on Thursday. His wife, Camilla, will now be known as the Queen Consort.

Charles called the queen’s passing “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” in a statement .

He added, “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

After solemn procession, Queen Elizabeth II lies in state

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain’s longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
U.K.
KRQE News 13

What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the...
U.K.
KRQE News 13

With its queen gone, Britain ponders how to discuss death

Where goes Queen Elizabeth II, there — inevitably — go each of us and all those we love. Because she reigned and lived for so long, seemingly immutable and immortal, the death of the British monarch after 70 years on the throne and 96 years of extraordinary life was a reminder, in Britain and beyond, that mortality and the march of time are inexorable, waiting for neither man nor woman, even a royal.
U.K.
The Associated Press

London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen

LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for nearly 4 1/2 miles (7 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state at Britainâ€™s Parliament. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities arranged portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KRQE News 13

Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) – A professional bull rider was killed Monday in a shooting in Salt Lake City that police say was a domestic violence incident. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex. Officers immediately provided emergency medical care until the 27-year-old Allen was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRQE News 13

Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police investigating three overnight homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating three separate overnight homicides Wednesday into Thursday. 12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE APD says officers were sent to the 12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE, near Central and Juan Tabo, around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shooting. Police say when officers arrived they found […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of killing woman for unborn baby goes on trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder Monday. Taylor Rene Parker has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the daughter who died after being cut from her mother’s womb. Authorities say Simmons-Hancock was stabbed and cut more than 100 times and had her skull crushed with a hammer in her New Boston, Texas, home before a scalpel was used to remove her unborn baby. She is also charged with non-capital murder in connection with the baby’s death.
NEW BOSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
KRQE News 13

What’s the outlook for the New Mexico chile industry?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile is woven into the fabric of New Mexico’s history and culture. But is the industry on the cusp of a massive shift? There is concern amongst some farmers over the chile industry’s ability to survive in the coming years. While plenty of multigenerational farmers still grow chile, those same growers have a […]
AGRICULTURE
KRQE News 13

Ruidoso police searching for kidnapping suspect

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ruidoso Police Department says that a woman escaped abduction by intentionally crashing a vehicle. Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, a Ruidoso officer drove up on a crash in the parking lot of a gas station. They say the driver of the vehicle told the officer she had been abducted from […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

County Line BBQ brings back classic comfort foods

The Fall favorites are back, County Line BBQ is the place to go for real authentic Texas BBQ. As the temperatures are starting to cool off, they are bringing back some classic County Line comfort foods. From loaded mashed potatoes to fruit cobblers, green chile stew with your choice of...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Honors#Moment Of Silence#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams#Sofi#Commonwealth#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Drugs sent to Cibola County Correctional Center in letter

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing federal charges for sending drugs to an inmate who was part of a big raid recently. On September 8, the Cibola County Correctional Center intercepted a piece of mail after they noticed a smell coming from the envelope. The letter was sent by Lupe Sanchez to Jonathan Sanchez. […]
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Robbery, police chase prompts shelter in place

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After issuing a shelter in place, Santa Fe Police have a suspect in custody, accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun. Police say officers responded to Home Depot around 8:36 a.m. Monday to reports of a shoplifting. SFPD says two men stole a generator and when loss prevention confronted them, they pulled […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

CDC warns of increase in respiratory illness among children that could lead to polio-like muscle weakness

(WXIN) – Doctors across the U.S. have seen an increase among children of a respiratory virus that can cause polio-like muscle weakness. In most cases, enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) causes a respiratory illness with mild symptoms. It can, however, result in a condition called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) that can cause inflammation of the spinal cord. Those suffering from AFM can have trouble moving their arms while others experience muscle weakness. In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory failure or life-threatening neurologic complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KRQE News 13

Outrageous prices: Visitors say fair food is overpriced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the discount days at the fair, visitors will still want to take a lot of money with them. If you haven’t been to the fair yet this year, the food prices are getting crazy. The food is one of the biggest attractions at the fair, but if you plan on eating this […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Country
Scotland
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

APD: Man threatens Walmart employees with machete and gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after being accused of threatening Walmart employees with a gun and machete. It happened at the Zuni and San Mateo location Wednesday morning. Officers found him walking nearby and they say he ran from police. Officers eventually tased and arrested him near Central and Monroe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI seeks Las Cruces armed robbery suspect

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is on the lookout for 25-year-old Joshua Lopez who they believe is connected to an armed shoplifting incident in Las Cruces. Officials say it happened at a home improvement store at 3200 N. Main Street on July 27. They say Lopez and an accomplice, who is in custody, allegedly […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling a recent drug bust in Albuquerque the “largest” in the Bureau’s history. In a September 1 search of multiple locations around the city, law enforcement say they recovered more than 1 million fentanyl pills. “In September, our Albuquerque office conducted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy