Clemson, SC

shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson vs Furman: Position Grades (Defense & ST)

Furman outgained the Tigers in DV. That statement should never have been written, yet here we are. Some blame for this falls on the offense and special teams, which we will get to, but Furman moved the ball far too comfortably against our much more talented defense. Let’s take a look at how the groups faired.
GREENVILLE, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Sergio Allen Enters Transfer Portal

Clemson junior linebacker Sergio Allen entered the transfer portal on Monday night. Allen had one tackle during the game last Saturday against Furman; he ends his Clemson career with eight total tackles (three solos, five assisted). His best game in Tiger Town came in 2021 against South Carolina State, where he ended with three total tackles (one solo, two assisted).
CLEMSON, SC

