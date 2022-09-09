Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: kids’ ear muffs, pint jars and beds
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Hearing Lab Technology is recalling over 31,000 of its children’s HearMuffs. The company says the batteries included in the recalled HearMuffs can rupture, posing hearing, projectile and burn injury. If you have the recalled product, stop using it and contact Hearing Lab Technology to receive two...
KETV.com
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
WOWT
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bow-and-arrow accident left Jeremy Clingenpeel and his family in shock. “I just seen the look on his face and the sound in his voice, and like no, I’ve got to get out there. It was terrifying,” said his wife, Tracy Clingenpeel. WARNING: Video...
Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
On Wednesday, an Iowa jury found that another defendant in the case, the psychiatrist at the Pottawattamie County Jail was not negligent or liable for damages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
earnthenecklace.com
John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?
John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
klkntv.com
Kayakers help clean up Holmes Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kayakers graced the waters of Holmes Lake on Tuesday evening in an effort to help the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission clean up the lake. Nearly 30 people showed up for the event. Some brought their own kayaks, but many used kayaks provided by Game and Parks.
KETV.com
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
klkntv.com
Sarpy County Sheriff identifies Omaha man killed in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man was killed in a crash on Highway 50 southwest of Papillion on Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11:15 a.m., a northbound Ford F150 collided with another northbound Chevrolet Express van on Highway 50. Deputies identified the driver of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
First Interstate Bank in Lincoln closes its doors to help local nonprofits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – First Interstate Bank closed all branches across the country Wednesday afternoon to send employees on a mission. The bank held its annual Volunteer Day, sending employees to volunteer for local nonprofits. “It’s really exciting having community members in here, to see what we do, first...
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
klkntv.com
Eat at a Lincoln restaurant Wednesday to help support food bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local restaurants will rally to end hunger in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday during the 34th annual Dine Out to Help Out the Food Bank event. Ninety-two establishments will donate at least 10% of the day’s proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln. The event...
etxview.com
Guilty pleas: La Vista man, distraught, crossed center line, killing 2 women and 2 girls
PLATTSMOUTH — The six times she’s traveled from Topeka to attend court hearings for the man who destroyed her sister’s car, destroyed her family, Tabitha Bracken has had to avert her eyes. Sometimes, she thumbs through her phone. Most of the time, she reads a book. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
WOWT
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
klkntv.com
22,000-piece K’Nex replica of Nebraska State Capitol complete after six months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 300 hours and 22,000 pieces later, an 8-foot-tall replica of the Nebraska State Capitol is now complete. The replica in 24-year-old Ben Rhodes’ living room is not the first he accomplished. The Lincoln man has also built the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and a Ferris wheel.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police warn of man trying to entice children into his car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. Two children were walking home from St. Michaels School when they were approached by a male near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive. The children, ages 11 and 7,...
WOWT
Woman who abandoned newborn on Omaha sidewalk in February sentenced
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman who gave birth on a sidewalk and left her baby out in the winter cold received a jail sentence Tuesday of two years and one day. Trinity Shakespeare, 27, will also be required to serve 18 months of supervised release once she serves out her sentence, for which she received a credit of 210 days for time served. That means she’ll likely be out of jail in March.
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
klkntv.com
Inspire Awards celebrate women of leadership in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln celebrated its eighth annual Inspire Awards commemorating the achievements and accomplishments of women in leadership. The awards focus on honoring influential women in areas such as business, government, philanthropy, education, health care and aspiring future female leaders. Nominees are considered based on their leadership,...
Comments / 1